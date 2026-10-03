Vicky Kaushal Says Katrina Kaif's Happiness With Son Vihaan Makes Him Want To "Pause" Time

Vicky Kaushal is enjoying a new chapter in his life since he became a father. After welcoming his son Vihaan in November 2025 with Katrina Kaif, Vicky has often spoken about fatherhood. During a recent conversation the actor opened up about how becoming a parent has changed his life.

While speaking about watching Katrina experience small moments with their son, the actor shared, “To just see your wife's happiness in that moment and your child giggling, and you in that moment… You just feel that if you could pause this, you could just live this more… It's just amazing. And I think it makes you incredibly sensitive as a human being. Also, at the same time, it makes you incredibly responsible as a human being, and now you have to practice what you preach,” Vicky said in a chat shared on Harit Zaveri Jewellers' YouTube Channel.

Calling fatherhood a “magical experience," he added, “You can't quantify change in a sense of how and what has changed, but I can tell you this: it is just such a magical experience; it's a magical feeling that I don't know if there will be enough words to really explain the detail of how you actually feel.”

From hearing Vihaan's first cry to watching him giggle, Vicky shared that these small moments give him a sense of satisfaction. “Every day, every little moment when your child giggles, their first cry and their first new expression and their first new gesture… It's just amazing to see that experience." They say that humans never feel satisfied, but I feel that in the last 10 months, I have lived so many moments where I have felt that this is it, this is complete, I don't want anything more, and I have felt that,” he shared.

Vicky and Katrina announced the arrival of their son on November 7, 2025, with a simple Instagram post. “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy." Two months after announcing the birth, in January 2026, the couple revealed his name, Vihaan Kaushal. Since then, both Vicky and Katrina have largely kept their son away from the public eye.

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