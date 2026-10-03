Salman Khan's <i>Maatrubhumi</i> Given Government Nod, To Release Next Month? What We Know

Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi may finally be released soon. The film, which has been delayed multiple times, has reportedly been cleared by the government for a theatrical release.

Maatrubhumi was initially announced with the title Battle Of Galwan. The name was changed earlier this year. Based on the 2020 conflict between India and China, the film has long been awaiting a clearance from the government.

Now, a Bollywood Hungama report claims that the film has been given the nod by the government and may even release next month.

Maatrubhumi Given Clearance?

The outlet said that earlier, the Ministry of Defence had raised reservations about the film's content and the mention of China, in light of the improved relationship between New Delhi and Beijing. This led to the film's delay.

A source told the outlet that the Information and Broadcasting Ministry cleared the film last week.

“The officials of the I&B Ministry are now satisfied with the new version of Maatrubhumi submitted by the makers. Hence, they gave an NOC to the war saga last week. This means that the film can now be made available for public consumption,” the source said.

The report said the new version of Maatrubhumi shows the relationship between India and China in a “positive light.”

Maatrubhumi To Release Next Month?

If the reports are true, the makers will submit the war drama to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) soon.

If the CBFC clearance process is completed this month, Salman Khan already has a date in mind for the film's release.

“Salman Khan is now eyeing November 13. He believes that the post-Diwali period, when people would still be in a celebratory mood, would be apt for the film's release,” the source said.

A clearer picture of the potential release date would emerge within the next 10 days.

Maatrubhumi is directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film also features Chitrangada Singh.

Apart from Maatrubhumi, Salman Khan is set to appear in Vamshi Paidipally's tentatively titled SVC63. The film also stars Nayanthara.

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