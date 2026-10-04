Salman Khan Recalls Being Reluctant To Host <i>Dus Ka Dum</i> Amid Negative Image

Salman Khan has revealed that he was initially unsure about taking up the hosting duties of Dus Ka Dum at a time when there was a lot of negativity around him. The actor opened up about that phase while interacting with the contestants on Bigg Boss 20 during Weekend Ka Vaar.

Salman was speaking about how contestants should not hold themselves back inside the Bigg Boss house out of fear of what he might say to them over the weekend. He pointed out that several housemates had been playing it safe and were avoiding conflict instead of showing their real personalities.

The conversation then took Salman back to a difficult phase in his own life. He recalled how the negativity surrounding him had become so strong that it started overshadowing the films he had already been a part of. He mentioned movies such as Maine Pyaar Kiya, Tere Naam, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and Karan Arjun while talking about how the perception around him had changed.

It was during this period that Salman was offered Dus Ka Dum. Unlike his confident hosting persona that audiences later became familiar with, the actor admitted that he was hesitant about taking up the show. He turned to his father, screenwriter Salim Khan, for advice before making the decision.

Salim Khan's advice helped Salman look at the opportunity differently. He told his son, ‘Bharosa rakho, upbringing dikhao (Keep faith in yourself, show your upbringing).' Salman then decided to take up the show, and his appearance on the game show gave viewers a chance to see a different side of him.

According to Salman Khan, the audience getting to see his personality on Dus Ka Dum ended up changing the way people looked at him. What started with hesitation eventually became an important phase in his television career.

Dus Ka Dum premiered on Sony Entertainment Television in 2008. The game show was based on the US format Power of 10. The format saw two contestants competing against each other, with the winner decided by their ability to guess the right answer.

Years later, Salman continues to be associated with television through Bigg Boss. The 20th season of the popular reality show currently airs on Colors TV. Fans can also catch episodes on JioHotstar.