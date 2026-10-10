Rishabh Jaiswal To Enter <i>Rise And Fall 2</i> or <i>Bigg Boss 20</i> As Wild Card? What We Know

Is Rishabh Jaiswal getting ready to enter a reality show as a wild card contestant? The actor and social media influencer has caught fans' attention after sharing a social media post that hints at his next project.

Rishabh posted a picture of himself on Instagram holding a wild card card, and wrote, “Ek wildcard pura game palat sakta hai. (One wildcard can turn the whole game around). It's time to shake things up,” but did not reveal the name of the show.

This has led to viewers wondering if he's joining Bigg Boss 20 or Rise and Fall 2. Both shows are popular among reality TV fans, and Rishabh's post has left many excited.

Without delving into details, on his social media channel, Rishabh Jaiswal shared, “I'm starting a new journey and honestly, I'm a little nervous too. But I know that with your love and support, I can reach new heights. Please engage with every post, every update, and everything that's coming your way. I'm here to shake things up. I'm here to give it my all. And most importantly, I'm here for the win. Your support would mean the world to me.”

Rishabh Jaiswal's girlfriend, influencer Shreya Kalra, who recently won Netflix' Lock Upp, also reacted to his post with an encouraging message. She wrote, “Baby you're the best. I know you'll bring that trophy home.”

Rishabh became known after appearing on MTV Splitsvilla 14 and MTV Roadies 19. He was also part of TV shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa and Kundali Bhagya.

Rishabh Jaiswal has not confirmed his plans yet. Until he shares more details, fans will have to wait and see whether this hint points to a real wild card entry or is simply a way to build excitement.

Also Read: 5 Times Lock Upp 2 Winner Shreya Kalra Broke The Internet