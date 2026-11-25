Sooraj Barjatya is all set to return to theatres with Yeh Prem Mol Liya, his latest family entertainer starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari. The film, which brings the filmmaker back to the world of love, relationships and family values, is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 27.

Barjatya has spent decades building a distinct identity around family dramas and romantic stories. From Maine Pyar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! to Hum Saath-Saath Hain and Vivaah, his films have largely centred on relationships, tradition, love and the emotional dynamics within families.

His latest film continues that familiar space, even as he explores a contemporary take on love and marriage.

But ahead of the release of Yeh Prem Mol Liya, the filmmaker has also looked back at one of his films, and it is Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon. Released in 2003, the film brought together a high-profile cast featuring Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

In an interview with Variety India, Barjatya said he felt he had “let them down in a big way”, referring to the film's leading stars.

He explained that he tried to make the film based on where he believed commercial cinema was heading at the time, rather than following his own creative instincts.

“I had Hrithik, Abhishek, Kareena, and I felt that I had let them down in a big way. I made that film according to the way I thought the commercial demands of the time were moving. But it became my biggest teacher. It taught me that I should do what I know and what I genuinely like,” he added.

Now, the film has undergone something of a second life over the years.

While its theatrical reception did not match the expectations surrounding its star cast and director, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon has gradually found a younger audience. Its songs, characters and dramatic moments have also become part of popular culture, with scenes and tracks from the film frequently resurfacing online.

Barjatya himself says he is happy to see that shift.

“When I see younger audiences discovering the film and enjoying it, I feel very happy. It has found its own audience and its own place in popular culture,” he added.

Meanwhile, Yeh Prem Mol Liya features Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead. The story centres on love, marriage, and two families, bringing Barjatya back to the theatrical space after Uunchai in 2022.