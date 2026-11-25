Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus, Ramayana, has moved one step closer in the Visual Effects category at the 99th Academy Awards. According to a report by Variety, the Indian mythological epic is among the 20 films that have advanced to the next round of voting in the Oscars' Visual Effects race.

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The film joins a competitive field that includes major Hollywood titles such as Dune: Part Three, The Odyssey, Avengers: Doomsday, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Supergirl, and Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu. The Academy's Visual Effects Branch reportedly selected the 20 contenders ahead of the shortlist voting stage.

While the Academy does not publicly reveal the films that reach this stage of the race, Variety reported that Ramayana is among the projects that have progressed.

The film is part of a diverse line-up that also includes Godzilla Minus Zero, Project Hail Mary, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, Jumanji: Open World, Moana, Wildwood, and Backrooms.

The next phase of voting will determine the 10-film Visual Effects shortlist, which is scheduled to be announced on December 15. Following presentations by the shortlisted teams, Academy members will vote to decide the final nominees. The nominations for the 99th Academy Awards will be unveiled on January 21, while the ceremony will take place on March 14 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Earlier, NDTV reported that the makers of Ramayana had submitted the film for consideration in the Visual Effects category at the 99th Academy Awards.

About Ramayana

Ramayana is backed by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios, along with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Sunny Deol will portray Lord Hanuman, whose character was introduced in the post-credits scene of the first instalment.

The second part of the two-film epic is expected to arrive in cinemas on Diwali 2028.



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