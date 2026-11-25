Director Laxman Utekar is confident that Eetha will do well at the box office despite clashing with Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace on December 4. The director called the clash a "healthy competition" and said there are enough theatres for both films to perform well.

Laxman attended the launch of Eetha's song Ji Ji Re Ji in Pune with Shraddha Kapoor. During the event, he was asked about the film's box-office clash with Salman's war drama.

Responding to the question, Laxman said, "Healthy competition is very good. We have enough theatres and cinema halls that both the films can easily perform well."



He also said that the team has full faith in Eetha and believes audiences will like the film. "We have so much confidence in our film that you all will like it so much that maybe that could become a different kind of world record. So we are very much sure that Eetha will do well," he added.

Salman Khan had also spoken about the clash earlier. He said he did not know that Eetha was scheduled to release on the same day when he announced the release date of Maatrubhumi.

Earlier, Salman said he felt bad about the clash and would have chosen another date if he had known about Shraddha's film. "I spoke to her. I called her up. I mean, I've seen them grow up. I spoke to her and said, 'I'm really sorry, I didn't know," he said.

Salman also encouraged people to watch Eetha. He shared the film's poster on his Instagram Story.

Eetha is based on the life of Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, a well-known Tamasha and Lavani artist. The film is inspired by incidents mentioned in Yogiraj Bagul's Marathi book Tamasha: Vithabaichya Ayushyacha. Shraddha Kapoor plays the lead role in the film. It also stars Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Siddharth Jadhav and others.

On the other hand, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is a war drama starring Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict.

Also Read | "Completely Miscast As Sita": Tanishaa Mukerji Criticises Sai Pallavi In Ramayana