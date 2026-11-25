Kajol's sister and actor Tanishaa Mukerji called Sai Pallavi 'completely miscast' as Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Tanishaa, who had recently watched the film, was all praise for Ranbir Kapoor's Ram. Since the teaser release to the film's grand release earlier this month, the casting of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita came under constant scrutiny on and off social media.

Senior actor like Mukesh Khanna raised eyebrows over warrior depiction of Sita in the film. But perhaps this is the first time a celebrity called out Sai Pallavi's Sita a 'miscast' publicly.

"I'm sure Sai Pallavi is a great actor but unfortunately for me completely miscast as sita! She disconnects me completely from the visual!" Tanishaa wrote.

Praising Ram and Ravana and calling them complementary to each other, Tanishaa wrote, "Watching #Ramayana late but finally! Here's my take ! I just have to say the media is soooo misleading. It is all ram! #RanbirKapoor is outstanding. I thought after I loved him in animal I might not connect him with lord Ram. But OMG! He's perfect!

"Yash As Ravan is superb! He has surpassed all expectations proving he takes his role to perfection! Both lord Ram and Ravan are played by actors who have embodied their roles to perfection! Ravan is A good match for Ram! A must watch," she added in her X post.

Box Office Performance

While a large section of the audiences have different opinions about the casting of the film, Ramayana became the box-office puller despite mixed responses.

After 20 days, the domestic collections of the film stand at Rs 972.95 crore and gross Rs 1,162.15 crore.

Ramayana's worldwide collections stand at Rs 1,735.15 crore, next to Pushpa 2 (2024) which collected Rs 1,742 crore worldwide as per Sacnilk. So, Ramayana needs only Rs 7 crore more to beat Pushpa 2's lifetime haul and push its position a step higher in the list of all-time highest grossing films. After beating Pushpa 2, Ramayana will have only two more competitors in the chart to beat - Dangal and Dhurandhar 2.

Also Read | Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Needs Rs 7 Crore More To Beat Pushpa 2's Lifetime Haul