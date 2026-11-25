India's Kaziah Liz Mejo has been eliminated from Miss Universe 2026. The law student from Kerala made it to the Top 30 but failed to qualify for the Top 12, which included contestants from Chile, the Dominican Republic, the United States, New Zealand, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Philippines, Colombia, Nicaragua, Venezuela, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and France.

Harnaaz Sandhu remains the most recent Miss Universe titleholder from India. Before her, Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta brought the coveted crown home in 1994 and 2000, respectively.

Miss Universe India Kaziah Liz Mejo's Journey

Kaziah Liz Mejo was crowned Miss Universe India 2026 in August. The 19-year-old law student is the first woman from Kerala to hold the title.

Beating 52 contestants, she emerged as the winner and represented India at Miss Universe 2026 in Puerto Rico. In the first week of November, she set off to participate in the international beauty pageant, wearing a Rs 1.4 lakh saree by designer Samant Chauhan.

She was thrilled when she was sashed as India. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "A dream I carried in my heart for years, every moment of joy, doubt, tears and sweat led me to this moment. A journey that will forever be my biggest pride, and a moment I will carry forever. To be your India."

The beauty queen further wrote, "Officially sashed as INDIA. This crown is bigger than me, and I promise to give it everything I have. India, your girl is ready."

In the personal interview round, she paid tribute to her roots in a gown inspired by the Kasavu sarees of Kerala. "A little piece of home, a little piece of history, and every piece of my journey," Miss Universe India shared on Instagram.

Breaking down her outfit, she explained, "Inspired by Kerala's timeless Kasavu saree and brought to life entirely through intricate handwork, every detail holds a memory. The gajra in my hair is a tribute to where this journey began, my very first official headshot, while also honouring the legacy of the first woman to represent Miss Universe India on this stage. The bangle is the same one I wore on my departure, and the earrings belong to my predecessor. Each element carries a piece of the story that brought me here."

During the National Costume Competition, Kaziah Liz Mejo celebrated Kerala and the colours of India. "The ensemble brings together an exquisite collection of fabrics sourced from different parts of India, showcasing the country's diversity, craftsmanship and centuries-old textile traditions," read the caption.

The back prop was a tribute to Kerala, incorporating elements inspired by the state's natural beauty, architectural heritage and cultural identity. "It symbolises the land she calls home and brings its traditions and visual splendour to the international stage," the caption further explained.

In the swimsuit round, Kaziah made a grand entrance and confidently walked the stage. She was widely praised for the grace and charm that she channelled on the Miss Universe stage.

Kaziah Liz Mejo proudly represented India on the Miss Universe 2026 stage, bringing Kerala's heritage, Indian craftsmanship, and cultural diversity to a global audience.

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