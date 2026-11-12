Kerala's Kaziah Liz Mejo Officially Sashed As India Ahead Of Miss Universe 2026 Finale In Puerto Rico

The 75th edition of Miss Universe has officially begun, with contestants from across the world arriving in Puerto Rico for the much-awaited pageant. Among the latest updates, Miss Universe India 2026 Kaziah Liz Mejo has officially been sashed as India ahead of the grand finale at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan.

The beauty queen took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from the special moment, giving her followers a glimpse of the occasion. Posing with the India sash, Kaziah looked happy and confident as she marked an important milestone in her pageant journey.

Sharing her feelings in the caption, she wrote, “A dream I carried in my heart for years, every moment of joy, doubt, tears and sweat lead me to this moment. A journey that will forever be biggest pride, and a moment I will carry forever. To be your India.”

She added, “Officially sashed as INDIA. This crown is bigger than me, and I promise to give it everything I have. India, your girl is ready.”

Kaziah Liz Mejo's White Outfit Is All Things Classy

For the special occasion, Kaziah picked an all-white ensemble that struck the right balance between elegance and glamour. She wore a structured white corset-style top featuring visible panel detailing and delicate silver embellishments along the neckline and waist. The fitted silhouette added definition to her look, while the crystal and sequin work brought just the right amount of sparkle.

She paired it with matching white tailored trousers, keeping the outfit sharp and coordinated. Adding another layer to the look was a white blazer, which she styled over her shoulders instead of wearing it conventionally. The blazer featured statement circular embellishments on the lapels, adding a little extra shine. Her India sash completed the look.

For accessories, Kaziah opted for long red drop earrings, a statement ring and a bracelet. Her beauty look featured softly glowing makeup, defined eyes, winged eyeliner, rosy blush and a glossy rose-toned lip colour. She kept her dark hair neatly pulled back into an elegant bun, allowing her outfit and earrings to take centre stage.

From Miss Universe India Crown To The International Stage

Kaziah was crowned Miss Universe India 2026 in August, succeeding Manika Vishwakarma, who won the title in 2025. During the grand finale, Manika passed on the crown to her successor.

Following her win, Kaziah expressed her happiness, saying, "I feel so on top of the world. This is such an iconic moment and the moment that I've worked for for over three years now. And I'm so incredibly happy that I get to bring home this crown to my Kerala, to be able to show my hometown to the world, to be able to carry it to the Universe."

Now, with her official sash moment, Kaziah is one step closer to representing India on the global stage. All eyes are now on her journey at Miss Universe 2026.

Also Read | Miss Universe India Shares Sushmita Sen-Kaziah Mejo Photo Amid Viral Controversy