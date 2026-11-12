All About Kareena Kapoor's 30-Carat Emerald At The Centre Of A Legal Dispute

Kareena Kapoor made a regal style statement on Diwali, channeling royal charm in Punit Balana's kaftan and turban. However, the highlight was the 200-year-old kalgi, which Saif wore at his wedding to Kareena, and a 30-carat emerald pendant.

Yesterday, she was served a legal notice. The actor has landed in legal trouble following objections from social activist Abbas Hafeez and members of the Muslim community over the pendant, which has been passed down through the family as an heirloom.

Story Behind Kareena Kapoor's 30-Carat Emerald

Taking to Instagram, Rhea Kapoor decoded Kareena Kapoor's Diwali look for fans. She revealed that the 200-year-old kalgi that adorned the turban belonged to the Nawab of Bhopal. She also revealed that the 30-carat emerald, which the actor layered with a statement choker, once belonged to the Begum of Bhopal.

Kareena Kapoor's 30-carat emerald, which she layered with a statement choker, once belonged to the Begum of Bhopal. Photo: Rhea Kapoor/ Instagram

It was carved with the Ayat-ul-Kursi, the 255th verse of Surah Al-Baqarah, which forms part of the second chapter of the Holy Quran.

The celebrity stylist revealed, "Heirlooms of the Bhopal royal family, Kareena's own. These pieces come through Saif's family: his grandmother, Sajida Sultan, was the daughter of the last ruling Nawab of Bhopal."

Begum Sajida Sultan was the second daughter of Nawab Hamidullah Khan, the last ruling Nawab of Bhopal. She married Nawab Mohammad Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, the 8th Nawab of Pataudi, who also served as the captain of India's national cricket team in 1946.

When the Nawab and Begum were betrothed, he felt his family home was not grand or royal enough for his bride and the lifestyle she was accustomed to. Hence, he commissioned the construction of Ibrahim Kothi, which is today popularly referred to as the Pataudi Palace. Saif Ali Khan reclaimed the Rs 800-crore palace in 2014.

Kareena Kapoor Served Legal Notice Over 30-Carat Emerald

Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesperson Abbas Hafeez sent the legal notice to Kareena Kapoor Khan over the 30-carat emerald. He claimed that the heirloom pendant has Quranic verses engraved on it; therefore, he objects to it being used as a fashion accessory.

In an interview with ANI, his advocate Mohammad Zafar said, "Our objection is not to the fact that Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor wore a pendant, but rather to what is depicted on it. It features a verse from the Quran that is considered highly sacred. My client and all of us believe that this has hurt the sentiments of the entire Muslim community."

He further added, "In our tradition, one must perform wudu (ritual ablution) before reciting this verse or even touching the Quran. Our primary objection concerns the way it was displayed on social media."

As per the legal notice, the sender wants the Crew star to remove the images and issue an apology.

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