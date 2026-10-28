Story Behind Saif Ali Khan's Rs 800-Crore Pataudi Palace That Was Built For A Royal Bride

Spread across 10 acres, Pataudi Palace is a two-storey grand property owned by Saif Ali Khan. Located just 30 km from Gurugram, it is surrounded by wheat fields and boasts an elegant white facade.

As magnificent as it is, the story behind it is equally fascinating. The construction of the property was commissioned by the actor's grandfather, Nawab Mohammad Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi.

Story Behind Saif Ali Khan's Rs 800 Crore Palace That Was Built For A Bride

Nawab Mohammad Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi was not only a prince but also the captain of India's men's national cricket team in 1946. He was set to wed Begum Sajida Sultan, the second daughter of Nawab Hamidullah Khan, the last ruling Nawab of Bhopal.

Nawab Mohammad Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi married Begum Sajida Sultan, the second daughter of Nawab Hamidullah Khan, the last ruling Nawab of Bhopal. Photo: Royal Archives/ Instagram

Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi believed that his family home was not grand or royal enough for his bride and the lifestyle she was accustomed to. At the request of the 8th Nawab of Pataudi, the building was designed in the style of a colonial-era mansion by Robert Tor Russell, who was assisted by Karl Malte von Heinz.

Following the passing of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, the last ruler of the princely state of Pataudi during the British Raj and a celebrated Indian cricketer, Saif Ali Khan had to buy the palace back. Tiger Pataudi died on September 22, 2011, and in a 2019 interview, the actor revealed, "When my father died, it was rented to the Neemrana Group of Hotels," adding that he was told by the group to pay "lots of money" to buy the palace back. He finally reclaimed it in 2014.

"I then earned and... so even the house that's supposedly inherited has been earned back through money from films," he shared, adding, "There was nothing; there is some history and culture, beautiful photographs and, of course, some land. It has been a privileged upbringing, but there has been no inheritance."

Inside Rs 800-Crore Pataudi Palace

The colonial-style mansion in Gurugram is also called Ibrahim Kothi. The palace has 150 rooms, including seven dressing rooms, seven bedrooms, several billiards rooms, and an opulent dining hall.

It also features a swimming pool, manicured lawns, and lush gardens, where the family often spends time. In 2023, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared pictures with Saif Ali Khan from Pataudi Palace. The caption read, "Makki ki roti, sarson ka saag from our very own ghar ka bagh. PS: These are a few of my favourite things."

The estate has served as a shooting location for many Hindi films and series, including Mangal Pandey, Veer-Zaara, Tandav, Rang De Basanti, Gandhi, My Father, and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan.

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