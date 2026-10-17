'Need His Guidance': Soha Ali Khan Opens Up About Her Evolving Bond With Brother Saif

Before Saif Ali Khan made his Instagram debut, Soha Ali Khan often shared pictures with him on birthdays and special occasions, giving fans a glimpse of their close sibling bond. But on a recent podcast, the actor opened up about being the third child and growing up with an elder brother.

In a recent episode of the All About Her podcast, Soha invited designer Simone Khambatta and businessman Dhruv Sayani. She was asked if her elder siblings acted like her second set of parents and how her bond with Saif has evolved over time.

Soha Ali Khan On Her Evolving Bond With Brother Saif

Dhruv Sayani asked Soha if she ever felt that her elder siblings, Saif and Saba, were like another set of parents to her. The actor replied, "My mother and father were completely different parents to my brother than they were to me."

She said that she and Saba are close in age, so there wasn't a stark difference in parenting that she observed between them. "My father was working when my brother was born, and he was also busy, but with me, they were completely hands-on," Soha revealed.

She also added that since Saif was the first child of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore, they were quite focused on him, whether it was his education or anything else.

"A second child doesn't know they are going to become a middle child until they do, and by virtue of being the third child, being a little bit lost in the crowd, you are forced to develop a personality and find your own identity very quickly," the actor said, speaking about herself.

As the third child, Soha Ali Khan said that the youngest child is often forced to become much friendlier and more charming by default to get noticed; otherwise, they can be quite easily forgotten. "Perhaps that is why I am an effervescent personality," she added with a laugh and a hint of pride.

Recalling her childhood with brother Saif Ali Khan, she said, "I just think about him locking us up in the bathroom and turning off the lights, and how much that has affected me. I wonder whether I have any trauma related to being in a dark room or not."

Soha added that Saif wasn't a parent figure to her when they were children. However, their bond evolved over the years.

"He is 50+ and I am 40+, and I still very much need that guidance in the absence of my father. So he is there today, but growing up, he wasn't interested," she concluded.

Also Read | 'Still Your Fangirl': Rashmika Mandanna Gushes Over Husband Vijay Deverakonda At Ranabaali Event

