Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan Bring Mughal-Era Elegance To <i>The Great Indian Kapil Show</i>

When it comes to serving royal elegance, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan know how to make a statement. The power couple recently brought their signature regal charm during their appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show.

On October 14, during the photocall, the couple posed for the paparazzi. While Kareena opted for a sindoori red salwar kameez set, Saif chose to wear a stylish black bandhgala outfit.

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, Kareena Kapoor wore a creation by designer Aprita Mehta. The suit set featured a bright sindoori red colour and traditional bandhani print all over it. The kurta was adorned with elevated embroidery on the hem, sleeves, and bodice. The embroidery featured Arpita Mehta's signature mirror and Gotta Patti work. The long kurta came with a scoop neckline and full-length sleeves.

The actor styled the kurta with a matching floor-grazing Farshi salwar inspired by Mughal and Awadh royal attire. She also carried a bandhani-patterned dupatta featuring beaded tassel work and embroidery on the borders.

She paired the ensemble with minimal jewellery, including a pair of kundan earrings. She finished off her look with gold strappy heels, letting the intricate design of her suit do all the talking.

Kareena chose to keep her minimal. She sported her signature kohl-rimmed eye makeup look, followed by mascara-coated lashes, winged liner, a glossy lip, and a red bindi to complete the look.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan complemented Kareena's look in an all-black attire. He wore a black silk short kurta-pyjama set. The kurta came with a relaxed fit, side slits, and pulled-back sleeves.

He layered the kurta with a traditional bandhgala jacket crafted from patterned silk fabric. To elevate the look further, the jacket featured a split neckline, front button closures, and a tailored fit. Saif completed the look with flared black pants, dress shoes, black sunglasses, and a luxurious watch.

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