Karisma Kapoor Makes A Case For Gold This Festive Season In Aikeyah Ensemble

Karisma Kapoor has long been one of those actors who know how to make a fashion statement without trying too hard. Whether it is a classic saree, a sharp contemporary outfit or an elaborate ethnic look, she has a way of making every appearance count. And as the festive season gets underway, the actor is giving fashion lovers another reason to take notes.

At a recent beauty award show, Karisma stepped out in a head-to-toe gold ensemble by Aikeyah, proving that sometimes, all you need is one colour to get your festive wardrobe sorted.

The best part? The outfit came straight off the designer's runway, making it a fresh pick for anyone looking to move beyond the usual festive colour palette. If you have a wedding invitation coming up, are looking for Diwali outfit inspiration or simply want to dress up for a special occasion, this one deserves a spot on your mood board.

Karisma's outfit featured a fitted, short-sleeved blouse paired with a floor-length flared skirt. Both pieces came in a rich gold fabric with raised floral brocade patterns running all over. Instead of adding multiple colours or going overboard with extra detailing, the outfit kept things coordinated and let its textured fabric do the talking.

The blouse featured a high neckline, a fitted waist and an asymmetric overlapping design at the front. Its structured sleeves had embellished edges. The matching skirt brought all the volume to the look. With its gathered waist and flared shape, it balanced the fitted upper half while giving the outfit a traditional festive feel.

Karisma also made sure her accessories stayed in tune with the gold theme. She carried a rounded potli-style handbag with floral detailing and a metallic frame. A layered gold necklace, chunky hoop earrings and statement rings added more detail without taking attention away from the outfit.

For her beauty look, the actor opted for a neat, slicked-back bun. Defined eyes, softly sculpted cheeks and muted rose-toned lipstick completed the look.

With its rich brocade, vintage-inspired design and all-gold finish, Karisma's Aikeyah ensemble makes a strong case for bringing maximalism into your Diwali wardrobe.

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