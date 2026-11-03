Sai Pallavi Swaps Sarees For A Silk Shirt And Jeans At <i>Ramayana</i> Promotions In London

The team behind Ramayana was in London for a special screening of the film. Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash kept it casual on the red carpet and received a warm welcome from fans.

However, this time, the three actors ditched ethnic outfits for casual-chic ensembles. For most of their promotional appearances, Ranbir, Yash, and especially Sai Pallavi have opted for traditional Indian or Indo-Western outfits. This time, however, they chose understated elegance instead.

Sai Pallavi's Ramayana Promotion Look In London

Sai Pallavi was spotted in a pair of black jeans, which a Google Lens search suggests are from Zara. The cuffed balloon-fit, mid-waist jacquard pair is priced at Rs 4,350 on the official website. It features five pockets, belt loops, a front zip fastening, and jacquard print details.

She paired the jeans with a beige silk shirt featuring a Mandarin collar and loose full sleeves. The actor completed the look with a pair of pointed mules featuring an adjustable burgundy strap. Sai Pallavi left her curly hair open and kept her makeup to a minimum.

Joining the cast members at the event were producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari.

Ranbir Kapoor And Yash At Ramayana Promotions In London

Ranbir Kapoor served style goals in a pair of blue jeans, a black T-shirt, and a black jacket. The actor completed the look with black sunglasses, grey shoes, and a blue watch.

On the other hand, Yash opted for a pair of blue ripped jeans, a brown T-shirt, and a brown leather jacket. He completed the look with brown shades and brown suede shoes.

About Ramayana

Namit Malhotra-produced Ramayana is a two-part big-screen adaptation of the Hindu epic, reportedly mounted on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore. The first part will be released worldwide in theatres on November 5, while the second part is scheduled for release in 2027.

The cast includes Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Ravi Dubey as Laxman, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara, and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, among others.

Also Read | Sai Pallavi Celebrates Indian Elegance In A Pink Saree At Ramayana Premiere In Los Angeles