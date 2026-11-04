The 75th edition of Miss Universe is all set to begin. India's Kaziah Liz Mejo has taken off for Puerto Rico, the host destination for Miss Universe 2026.

Taking to Instagram, the Miss Universe India organisation shared pictures of the pageant winner catching her flight at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The caption read, "A queen carries more than a crown; she carries the dreams and hopes of a nation."

"Draped in tradition, crowned with pride, Kaziah Liz Mejo, Miss Universe India 2026, begins her journey to Puerto Rico to represent India at the 75th Miss Universe," the caption further read.

Kaziah Liz Mejo's journey to the global stage of Miss Universe has begun.

India's Kaziah Liz Mejo Sets Off For Miss Universe 2026 In Puerto Rico

While leaving India, Kaziah Liz Mejo was spotted wearing a maroon saree featuring intricate embroidery. She styled it with a matching blouse and draped it in a classic style with a flowing pallu.

Flaunting her Miss Universe India crown, she left her soft curls, parted at the centre, open. The law student accessorised the look with a heavy studded necklace and matching statement earrings. She opted for stacked bangles on her right hand.

At the airport, Kaziah Liz Mejo posed with her luggage and team while holding the Indian flag.

Replying to the post, the official page of Discover Puerto Rico commented, "Welcome to the Island, Miss India! We're so excited to have you!"

Miss Universe 2026

The 75th edition of Miss Universe will be held at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The finale is scheduled for November 24, 2026. Approximately 130 countries are expected to participate in the beauty contest.

Representing India is Kaziah Liz Mejo, a 19-year-old law student from Kerala. She is also the first winner from the state to represent India on the Miss Universe stage. She won Miss Teen Diva 2024 when she was 17. She represented India at Miss Teen International 2025 and emerged as the first runner-up. Earlier this year, she won Miss Universe Kerala 2026 and became the youngest state titleholder.

Born in 2007, Kaziah Liz Mejo spent her childhood in Abu Dhabi, UAE. She studied at Emirates National School, St Joseph's School, and Abu Dhabi Indian School. She is pursuing a degree in law while also working as a model. Kaziah has trained in classical dance for 12 years, and she can also sing and play the violin and drums.

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