Sita, Ram And Ravana In Wayanad: How Kerala's Tribes Have Their Own Versions Of The <i>Ramayana</i>

The Ramayana has travelled far beyond the pages of ancient texts, finding its way into folk songs, local legends and stories passed down through generations.

And while filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari is preparing to bring the epic to the big screen with his ambitious two-part adaptation, there are communities in Kerala that have been telling their own versions of the story for centuries.

In Wayanad, the Ramayana is not simply a tale of Rama, Sita, Ravana and Hanuman.

In Wayanad, the Ramayana is not simply a tale of Rama, Sita, Ravana and Hanuman. For several local communities, particularly the Adiya Adivasis and Wayanadan Chettis, the epic is deeply connected to the land they inhabit.

Their oral traditions place familiar characters in the forests, rivers, hills and villages of Wayanad, sometimes giving the story an entirely different turn.

Wayanad, Where The Ramayana Finds A Local Home

Situated in Kerala's Western Ghats, Wayanad is known for its forests, biodiversity and rich cultural history. It is also home to the state's largest tribal population.

According to writer and researcher Azeez Tharuvana's account of the region's Ramayana traditions, 17.34 per cent of Wayanad's population belongs to tribal communities, which include the Paniya, Adiya, Kurichiya, Kurumar and Kattunaykan, among others.

For these communities, oral storytelling has long been an important way of preserving history and passing on cultural beliefs. In the absence of written historical records within many of these communities, folk tales, songs, myths and legends have played a significant role in shaping collective memory.

Situated in Kerala's Western Ghats, Wayanad is known for its forests, biodiversity and rich cultural history. Photo: Unsplash

The Ramayana, too, became part of this tradition. However, instead of simply reproducing the familiar narrative, local storytellers adapted it to reflect their surroundings, social realities and belief systems.

As Tharuvana explains in his essay Ramayanas of Wayanad for Sahapedia, these alternative versions are better understood as cultural narratives. Unlike literary accounts associated with Valmiki, Kambar, Tulsidas and Ezhuthachan, they are rooted in the lived experiences and traditions of the communities that narrate them.

The Adiya Ramayana

One of the most distinctive retellings of the Ramayana comes from the Adiya community, an Adivasi group in Wayanad. Their oral version, known as the Adiya Ramayana, places the epic firmly within the geography and social world of the community.

In this telling, Sita is not a princess from a distant kingdom but an Adiya woman from Pulpally in Wayanad. Even Lanka has a different geographical identity. Rather than being situated across an ocean, it is believed to be a place near a river.

The most striking departure from the familiar narrative comes towards the end of the story.

In the Adiya Ramayana, Rama, Lakshmana and Hanuman are brought before a tribal court and questioned by community deities, including Siddhappan, Nenjappan and Mathappadeva. The reason? Rama's decision to abandon a pregnant Sita in the forest.

In an episode that is particularly unusual among Ramayana retellings, Rama and Lakshmana are even tied to a tree and interrogated by the tribal chiefs. The community's deities occupy a position of authority above the familiar characters of the epic.

The story also gives Ravana a different role. Sita already knows him before meeting Rama and willingly accompanies him to Lanka. Interestingly, this version does not even include the traditional battle between Rama and Ravana.

There is also a deeply personal dimension to this retelling. Storyteller Mathe Vaidyar, who is credited with creating a comprehensive oral version of the Adiya Ramayana, drew on stories he had heard from his grandfather.

The Chetty Ramayana

Another fascinating version belongs to the Wayanadan Chetty community, whose oral tradition is known as the Chetty Ramayana.

Unlike the Adiya retelling, which places considerable emphasis on Sita's abandonment, the Chetty Ramayana is particularly interesting for its treatment of Lava and Kusha.

In this version, Sita gives birth to only one child, Lava. When Valmiki fears that the child has gone missing in the forest, he creates another child using kusa grass. This child becomes Kusha, and Sita raises the two boys together.

The story takes another unexpected turn when Rama's sacrificial horse enters the picture.

In the familiar Ramayana narrative, the Ashwamedha horse sets off on a journey, eventually leading to a confrontation between Rama's army and his sons. In the Chetty version, however, the conflict has a distinctly local, agrarian dimension. The horse damages the children's crops, prompting Lava and Kusha to confront Rama and his army. The boys eventually defeat them.

Another fascinating version belongs to the Wayanadan Chetty community, whose oral tradition is known as the Chetty Ramayana.

The community also places the epic within Wayanad's geography, believing that the region was once Panchavati. Several locations between Ponkuzhy and Pulpally are associated with characters and incidents from the story.

Local traditions identify Ashramkoli near Pulpally as the site of Valmiki's ashram, while Sitakulam, also known as Kanneertadaakam or the Lake of Tears, is believed to have been formed from Sita's tears.

The Pulpally Sitadevi Lavakusa Temple, meanwhile, is associated with the belief that Sita disappeared into the earth at Jadayattakkavu.

From Folk Songs To Hills, The Ramayana Is Everywhere

The connection between Wayanad and the Ramayana does not end with these two oral traditions. The epic has also found its way into the region's folk songs, traditional performances and geographical folklore.

Among communities such as the Adiyas, Mulla Kurumars and Kurichiyas, Ramayana stories have been preserved through folk songs passed down across generations. The Wayanadan Chettis and Mandadan Chettis also incorporate themes from ancient epics into traditional performances such as kolkali and vattakkali.

Kolkali, for instance, involves groups of performers using short bamboo sticks while following rhythmic steps. Traditionally performed during weddings and other auspicious occasions, it has also served as a way of preserving stories and strengthening community bonds.

The landscape itself carries traces of these beliefs. More than 30 places in Wayanad are said to have names connected to Ramayana stories. Hills, rivers, temples and even natural formations have become part of the region's oral storytelling tradition.

Tirunelli, often called the Kashi of the South, is associated with several legends involving Rama. One local belief holds that Rama offered prayers at the Tirunelli Temple before going to war against Ravana. Another says that Rama and Lakshmana performed the last rites of their father, King Dasharatha, at the Papanashini River.

Manikunnumala, meanwhile, is associated with a legend that Sita and Lakshmana once played chess on a boulder at the hilltop.

How Stories Brought In Travel Trails

Over time, these stories have turned Wayanad's landscape into something of a Ramayana trail, where places associated with the epic can still be found in hills, temples, lakes and local landmarks. Near Pulpally, visitors can explore the Jadayattakkavu Temple, believed to be the spot where Sita disappeared into the earth. While nearby places such as Ashramkoli, associated with Valmiki's ashram, and Yogimoola, believed to have been home to sages, carry their own links to the story.

Sitakulam, also known as Kanneertadaakam or the Lake of Tears, is believed to have been formed by Sita's tears. Further away, Manikunnumala is associated with a legend about Sita and Lakshmana playing chess on a boulder. With more than 30 places in Wayanad linked to Ramayana folklore, the region offers a way to encounter the epic not just through stories, but through the landscape itself.

The Many Lives Of An Epic

What makes Wayanad's Ramayana traditions particularly fascinating is that they do not attempt to recreate the epic word for word. Instead, they allow it to evolve with the people telling the story.

For the communities of Wayanad, it has long been part of their songs, their history and their beliefs.