Kaikeyi, Mandodari, Urmila: The Tragedies And Sacrifices Of <i>Ramayana</i>'s Women Beyond Sita

It is said that there are more than 300 versions of the Ramayana, and while all the characters remain the same, the stories change, with small tweaks in some and major twists in others. However, Rama and Sita remain the protagonists in all versions.

Sita is at the centre of the Ramayana. She is the princess of Mithila, married to Lord Rama, abducted by Ravana, and the mother of Luv and Kush. But over the years, even her story has diminished so much that she sometimes seems like a side character rather than a central figure driving the narrative.

But Sita remains integral to the Ramayana, regardless of how narrow or broad the lens through which one studies and interprets the Hindu epic may be. What has been forgotten over centuries, amid countless translations, interpretations, and retellings, are the stories of other women in the Ramayana, especially Kaikeyi, Mandodari, and Urmila.

The complexities and tragedies of their lives and sacrifices have rarely been documented, let alone discussed, in modern culture. To bring their stories into the spotlight, ahead of the release of Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi-starrer Ramayana: Part 1 on November 5, NDTV spoke to Kavita Kane, author of Sita's Sister (Urmila) and Lanka's Princess (Surpanakha), and Manini J. Anandani, author of Mandodari: Queen Of Lanka.

"These women characters were never away from the Ramayana, but they were never central to it. They have been overlooked," Manini J. Anandani said.

Kaikeyi: Warrior Princess Of Kekaya, Lord Rama's Stepmother, And The Ultimate Villain Of Ramayana

Kaikeyi was among a handful of women in the Ramayana who were skilled warriors. Yet the only label she carries today is that of the malicious stepmother of Lord Rama, a cruel wife to Dashratha whose boons turned into a curse for him, eventually leading to his death. She is seen only as a villain, and her identity is reduced to that of a vile woman whose name is never bestowed upon a child.

According to Kavita Kane, "Her complete trajectory is very interesting. You see her as a young girl, a very young wife of a middle-aged king. She is a sister to seven brothers. You don't see her as a diplomat or a warrior."

The author explained that her story is interesting and complex, and one can only understand its nuances by learning about her entire life. "She marries and comes to an extremely patriarchal setup called Ayodhya. It is almost tyrannical when you think about how the king's word was the final word. Obedience is the most important thing," she added.

In this world, Kaikeyi was not only the youngest queen, but she also became the king's favourite. We just see her as a stepmother. "Her backstory is definitely more interesting, and it acquaints you with the triggers for what was going to happen. We don't see the triggers at all. We just see her as a weapon of destruction, and for that, she is never forgiven. She has a white and a grey side, but we only see the black," Kavita Kane concluded.

Mandodari: Chief Queen Consort Of Ravana And Queen Of Lanka

Mandodari's identity is rarely explored beyond that of Ravana's chief queen consort. Not only was she a wise woman, but also a compassionate one. Despite her wise counsel, which was repeatedly ignored by the King of Lanka, and her devotion to her husband, she was the one who lost everything: the love of her life, her son, and her kingdom on the battleground.

Manini J. Anandani explained that Mandodari's greatest tragedy was the fact that her counsel was ignored. On the other hand, she explained, "Ravana possessed the knowledge to understand Dharma, but he could not practise it. That was his greatest tragedy."

Speaking about the Queen of Lanka, Kavita Kane said, "She was the keeper of Ravana's conscience, and he kept ignoring her. Not only Ravana, but she was also the functional anchor of the entire Lankan court. If you actually see, she is standing all alone while everything around her is crumbling. She is one female character who is actually a physical deterrent between Ravana and Sita. By telling him that Sita cannot enter the palace, she is, in a way, stopping him from advancing."

In the end, Mandodari had to witness her invincible husband slowly destroying himself, his family, and his kingdom. Interpretations continue to portray her as a loyal wife but often overlook her wisdom.

Urmila: Sita's Sister And Lakshman's Wife

Urmila's story is probably one of the most unfortunate in the Ramayana. She sacrificed the most, yet remained hidden within the palace. While she did not embark on a 14-year exile in the forest, she lived in isolation within the palace.

Speaking about her sacrifice, author Kavita Kane said that it is not visible. "Since she has not been given physical space in the narrative, you don't see her suffering or sacrifice. You don't see her exile. If Lakshman goes with Rama during that exile, it is her exile too. It is her exile in the palace. We don't see it because she is not seen. She is invisible."

Since she remained away from the spotlight for those 14 years, no one realised her trauma, her trials, her tribulations, or her tragedy. According to the author, her sacrifice was greater than even her husband's because no one seemed to sympathise or empathise with her.

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