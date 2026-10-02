Ahead Of Miss Universe 2026, India's Kaziah Liz Mejo Is Ready To Discover Puerto Rico Through Music And Food

Preparations for Miss Universe 2026 are in full swing at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico. More than 100 contestants from across the globe will represent their countries on this global platform.

Amid the preparations, Miss Universe India Kaziah Liz Mejo is all set to discover Puerto Rico. The 19-year-old law student recently shared a video talking about how excited she is to visit the host country and discover its beauty, culture, and vibrant spirit.

Ahead Of Miss Universe 2026, India's Kaziah Is Ready To Discover Puerto Rico

Speaking about going kayaking in a bioluminescent bay, she said, "I would most likely turn it into a full-blown Bollywood moment." She added that experiencing Puerto Rico's bioluminescent bays had long been a dream of hers. Kaziah said that, coming from a country that celebrates light so beautifully, she would feel right at home.

The law student further said that if Puerto Rico were a flavour, it would be mango with a little bit of spice: bold, tropical, and vibrant, but with a kick that no one sees coming. "And as an Indian, trust me, I get it because we love our food and our flavours to be so bold, and our experiences even more so. So, Puerto Rico, I am ready to taste your flavours," she added.

Miss Universe India shared that salsa is the rhythm that best describes her personality. "The expressions, the movements, and of course, the dramatic energy when needed," she said, adding that she cannot sit still when good music is playing. She might not know all the steps, but she is ready to bring the energy to Puerto Rico.

Decoding the Puerto Rican phrase 'Yo soy boricua', Kaziah Liz Mejo said, "It's saying that this is who I am, and this is what I am proud of." She added that this is also common between Indians and Puerto Ricans. It is all about carrying your culture with you, no matter where you go.

"So Puerto Rico, when I discover your island, I want to see the pride behind the people, the stories behind your traditions, and the heartbeat behind your culture because cultures might have different languages but pride in where you come from needs absolutely no translation," Miss Universe India said in the video.

She shared that she wants to discover the island not just as a new place but to also hear the music, taste the local cuisine, hear the stories, and dance with the people. "As an Indian, I know that when you love your culture, you don't just carry it, you share it," she added.

Ahead of the Miss Universe pageant, Kaziah Liz Mejo is all set to discover the host country. "I am coming to Puerto Rico with an open mind, a curious heart, and probably way too much energy, but I know that the best way to discover a place is not through a postcard but through the people who call it home," she concluded in the video.

Also Read | Pakistan's Misbah Arshad Reacts To Kaziah Liz Mejo Winning Miss Universe India 2026