Ananya Birla serves as a Non-Executive Director on the board of Aditya Birla Management Corporation Private Limited and also holds leadership roles across multiple Aditya Birla Group ventures and companies.

Born on July 17, 1994, she is the eldest child of Kumar Mangalam and Neerja Birla. According to Forbes, Kumar Mangalam Birla's net worth is $22.4 billion (approximately Rs 2 lakh crore), which is higher than the GDP of some countries. As one of the heirs, Ananya could have led a life of privilege without having to work, but she decided to carve out a path of her own.

Over the years, she has made a name for herself as a songwriter, singer, and businesswoman. Today, she is also producing films. Here is everything you need to know about her.

Ananya Birla Business Endeavours

When Ananya Birla featured on Farah Khan's vlog, she revealed that she is the first woman in seven generations of her family to choose a professional career. She attended the American School of Bombay and graduated in Economics and Management from the University of Oxford.

She was only 17 when she founded Svatantra Microfin Private Limited, which provides loans to women entrepreneurs. In 2016, she founded Ikai Asai, a luxury e-commerce platform, and in the same year, was featured on Forbes' list of Asia's Women to Watch.

Ananya Birla's Singing Career

Ananya was only 11 when she learned to play the santoor. While studying, she started playing the guitar and singing at pubs and clubs. She was also writing music. Her debut single, Livin' the Life, was produced by JimBeanz, who has also collaborated with Cheryl Tweedy, Nelly Furtado, and Demi Lovato.

A remix of Livin' the Life by Dutch DJ Afrojack made Birla the first Indian artist to receive a worldwide release through PM:AM Recordings. The video garnered 14 million views on YouTube in 2017.

In 2017, Ananya released her second single and also supported Coldplay at the Global Citizen Festival. Over the years, she released several more songs and performed at some of Asia's biggest music events, including Oktoberfest and Sunburn. Her song Hindustani Way was the official cheer song for the Indian Olympic contingent in 2021.

However, in 2024, she announced her retirement from music on Instagram, saying that balancing her business commitments and music had become difficult.

Speaking on Koffee With Karan, Ananya said, "I tried my hand at music, but it didn't work out the way I wanted it to."

Ananya Birla As An Actor And Producer

In 2022, Ananya Birla featured in Inaam, a song from Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. However, she made her acting debut in 2023 with Shlok: The Desi Sherlock. She has also appeared in Do Aur Do Pyaar (2024) and Ruff and Tuff Kanya (2026).

With Imtiaz Ali's Main Wapas Aaunga, she made her debut as a producer. The film, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, Naseeruddin Shah, and Vedang Raina, had a slow start but went on to perform strongly at the box office and was labelled a sleeper hit.

Ananya Birla is also producing Ranveer Singh's Pralay, mounted on a reported budget of Rs 300 crore. Backed by Birla Studios and directed by Jai Mehta, the large-scale zombie thriller is expected to be a "spectacle", according to the businesswoman.

Ananya Birla At Met Gala

Earlier this year, Ananya Birla made her Met Gala debut. On the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, she wore a creation by Robert Wun. The ensemble centred on a sharply tailored blazer-style bodice that cinched tightly at the waist before flaring into a sculptural peplum.

The structured top flowed into a voluminous, floor-length pleated skirt crafted from a high-shine fabric that caught and reflected light with every step.

What truly elevated the look from couture to concept was Subodh Gupta's intervention. The metallic facepiece and detailing functioned almost like armour, reflecting light while creating a sense of both protection and confrontation.

From performing at global music festivals and opening for Coldplay to producing Bollywood films, Ananya Birla's journey has been anything but conventional.