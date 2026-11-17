In a recent episode of Food With Farah, director Farah Khan shared a glimpse of Ananya Birla's Mumbai mansion. Even she was stunned to see the vast carpet area spanning between 20,000 and 25,000 square feet.

The director said that she has been friends with the businesswoman for a long time, but this was her first time visiting Jatia House, which, according to Times of India Homes, was purchased for Rs 425 crore in 2018 by industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla.

Inside Ananya Birla's Mansion, Bought For Rs 425 Crore

The mansion, built across three storeys, boasts a cream-hued facade. As soon as Farah Khan entered, she spotted a chandelier at the entrance and joked with her cook Dilip that one could find the dead body of Shantipriya from Om Shanti Om beneath it.

At the entrance stands a giant Lord Ganpati idol. "Hum mahal me aa gaye hain [We have come inside a palace]," Farah said. Along the hallway stood a giant MF Husain artwork. Beneath it were several other paintings and artefacts.

At the centre of the entrance hall was a seating area. When Farah called for Ananya, she walked down the marble staircase. The director joked that if it were her home, she would never leave it. The businesswoman revealed, "This entire home is my mother's brainchild." Neerja Birla joined Ananya and Farah for lunch later in the video.

In the same hall was a portrait of Aditya Vikram Birla with his grandfather, Ghanshyam Das Birla. Beneath the portrait was a photograph of Basant Kumar Birla and his wife, Sarala Birla. Explaining the portrait, Ananya called GD Birla the "North Star" of her family.

The entrepreneur took Farah Khan to the formal living room. The director was taken aback by it and said, "This is straight out of a James Bond movie." Boasting wooden floors, Victorian-era decor and antique furniture, the space could easily double as a ballroom, much like those seen in Bridgerton.

"It's got that British vibe," Ananya said, while Farah complimented the interiors. However, the businesswoman also said that she finds the room a little "stiff." She further told the director that she is the first woman in seven generations to have gone out and worked.

Next, Ananya showed Farah her kitchen, which is no less than a studio apartment. It features green tiles and cabinets and is equipped with the latest appliances. For the director, the entrepreneur cooked jeera aloo and bhindi.

Later, she gave a tour of her lawn and the vast garden adjacent to it. Farah noted that the garden was bigger than many public parks and featured a gazebo. The video ended with a gift-exchange session.

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