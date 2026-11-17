Ananya Birla recently opened her home to Farah Khan for the latest episode of her vlog. The director was stunned to witness the grandeur of the Jatia House, bought by industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla for Rs 425 crore in 2018.

Much like every episode of Food With Farah, the director brought heaps of presents for the businesswoman. However, one of the gifts that stood out was a watch by the Jaipur Watch Company.

Farah Khan Gifts Ananya Birla A Watch Worth Rs 50,000

While presenting the watch to Ananya Birla, Farah Khan said, "We got you this special gift from Jaipur." She revealed that she picked a timepiece from the brand's Gates of India series.

"What I love is that it is made in India," said the businesswoman, and the director reiterated her statement, pointing out how homegrown brands are crafting one-of-a-kind horological pieces.

Showcasing the watch, the Main Hoon Na director said, "This is a Jaipur Gate," and as she flipped the bezel, it featured Mumbai's Gateway of India. The price of the watch on the official website is Rs 50,000.

The description states that the timepiece features the Lotus Gate at Jaipur's City Palace, one of its most celebrated designs. This gateway symbolises prosperity, renewal, and the changing of seasons.

Through this design, the brand reimagines the idea of a gateway as a passage through India's heritage. In another design, the watch features the Leheriya Gate of Pritam Niwas Chowk. Upon flipping, the timepieces reveal Delhi's India Gate, Mumbai's Gateway of India, or Hyderabad's Charminar. Each design represents a chapter in India's architectural and cultural legacy.

Inside Ananya Birla's Mumbai Mansion

Farah Khan gifted Ananya Birla this watch during the latest episode of Food With Farah. The businesswoman opened her doors and shared a glimpse of her ultra-luxurious mansion in Mumbai.

Apart from the opulent entrance with a stunning chandelier and an idol of Lord Ganesha, the entrepreneur showcased a vast formal living room, a kitchen the size of a studio apartment, and a garden which, in the director's words, is bigger than a public park.

"Hum mahal me aa gaye hain [We have come inside a palace]," Farah said when she entered Jatia House.

About Ananya Birla

Ananya Birla is an Indian businesswoman, artist, and sixth-generation scion of the Birla family. She attended the American School of Bombay and graduated in Economics and Management from the University of Oxford.

Apart from being a successful entrepreneur, she is also a singer and musician. She learnt to play the santoor at the age of 11, writes songs and poetry, and has collaborated with Cheryl Tweedy and Nelly Furtado.

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