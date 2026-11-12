Shah Rukh Khan Elevates His All-Black Look With A Watch Worth Over Rs 5 Crore In Dubai

Shah Rukh Khan launched Shahrukhz Residences in Dubai yesterday, and apart from making witty remarks and dancing to Tu Mil Jaaye from King, he also served style goals.

Dressed in all-black, he coordinated with his wife and ace interior designer, Gauri Khan. The actor's look was a blend of chic and elegance, but what caught everyone's eye was his watch worth crores.

Shah Rukh Khan Styles A Watch Worth Over Rs 5 Crore

Shah Rukh Khan opted for an understated luxury avatar at the launch of Shahrukhz Residences by Danube. He wore a pair of black pants and a black blazer. The blazer featured detailing on the notched lapel, cuffs, and pockets. He completed the look with black shoes, tinted glasses, a classy bracelet, a diamond ring, a diamond neckpiece, and his signature black ear cuff.

The viral pictures and videos circulating on social media show him wearing a watch. A quick Google Lens search reveals that it is from the Patek Philippe Grand Complications collection.

The price of the watch starts at Rs 3 crore and goes beyond Rs 6 crore. A black watch with a black bezel is priced at Rs 3.08 crore on Chrono24. Two variations of the same watch with a blue bezel are priced at Rs 5.22 crore and Rs 6.03 crore.

The Patek Philippe Grand Complications 5271/11P-010 has a 41mm diameter. Encased in platinum, it is surrounded by a bezel and lugs set with 58 baguette-cut blue sapphires, along with an additional 22 baguette-cut sapphires on the folding clasp. The timepiece not only redefines luxury but also serves as a lesson in quiet elegance.

Shah Rukh Khan At Shahrukhz Launch In Dubai

The launch event was hosted by none other than Karan Johar. Speaking during a segment, Shah Rukh Khan joked that he does not make any decisions related to Mannat and announced that it belongs to Gauri Khan.

"In my home, I'm not allowed to do anything. Hamare ghar ke andar, Gauri ke ghar ke baare mein kuch nahin bol sakte. Hum na Wi-Fi ke baare mein bol sakte, na bistar pe khana kha sakte, na colours ke baare mein bol sakte, na paintings ke baare mein bol sakte, seedhiyon ke baare mein, lift ke baare mein, chhat ke baare mein, chandelier ke baare mein, light ke baare mein, hum kuch bhi nahin bol sakte (In our home, we cannot talk about Gauri's choices. We can't discuss the Wi-Fi, eating on the bed, colours, paintings, staircase, elevator, ceiling, chandelier or the lighting. We can't talk about any of it)," he said, drawing laughter from the audience.

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