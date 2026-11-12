Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Khan Twin In Black At Shahrukhz Launch In Dubai

On November 11, Shahrukhz Residences at Dubai Maritime City were officially launched. The 56-storey tower, named after King Khan, is one of the most luxurious addresses in the city, with many properties already purchased by celebrities.

At the launch event, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of the Danube Group, and Adel Sajan, MD of the Danube Group, among others, were present.

One of the highlights of the event was Shah Rukh Khan dancing to the viral songs from his upcoming film King. The other highlight was Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan coordinating in all-black outfits.

Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Khan Twin In Black In Dubai

Serving couple goals, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan attended the launch event. Bollywood's most charming couple was spotted twinning in black outfits.

Gauri brought glamour to the official launch of Shahrukhz in a black gown featuring a thigh-high slit and gathered details around the waist. She centre-parted her blow-dried, wavy locks. The ace interior designer accessorised the black gown with a watch, a diamond bracelet, studded earrings, and a statement neckpiece. For makeup, she kept it dewy and minimal, with a hint of pink blush, nude-pink lipstick, and a touch of smoky eyeshadow.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan looked dashing in a pair of black pants and a black blazer. The blazer featured detailing on the notched lapel, cuffs, and pockets. He completed the look with black shoes, tinted glasses, a classy bracelet, a diamond ring, a diamond neckpiece, and his signature black ear cuff.

Gauri Khan Designed Penthouses In Shahrukhz By Danube

On October 20, Gauri Khan took to Instagram to share that she had designed the penthouses in Shahrukhz Residences. "I've designed many spaces over the years, but working on a project that carries Shah Rukh's name has been particularly close to my heart!" she wrote.

"We wanted to bring the feeling of living in a mansion into an apartment, without compromising on luxury, comfort or practicality," she added.

The penthouses at the property are the epitome of luxury with bespoke Italian-branded furniture, spacious living rooms, statement kitchens, and mesmerising views of the blue waters.

Earlier, cricketer Suryakumar Yadav and his wife, Devisha Shetty, took to Instagram to announce that they had purchased a property in Shahrukhz Residences by Danube. The caption read, "I am thrilled to share that I've invested in Shahrukhz Residences by Danube."

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