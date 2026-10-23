Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav Buys A Waterfront Home Worth Crores In Dubai's Shahrukhz By Danube

Dubai's latest luxury address is Shahrukhz by Danube. Launched in November 2025 by founder and chairman of Danube Properties, Rizwan Sajan, the 56-storey project has premium residences and penthouses designed by none other than Gauri Khan.

The newest purchase is made by Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav and his wife Devisha Shetty.

Taking to Instagram, the sportsman shared a video featuring him, his wife, and Rizwan Sajan. The caption read, "I am thrilled to share that I've invested in Shahrukhz Residences by Danube."

He further shared that he has invested in a premium waterfront residence located in the heart of Dubai Maritime City. With more than 40 premium amenities, the couple now have an address in Dubai and are even inviting others to be their neighbours.

Speaking about his investment choice, the cricketer revealed that he first came to Dubai in 2014. "I came here for the first time to play in the IPL, and then we came in 2020. And now, one can see that all of India is coming to Dubai," he said.

The cricketer said that the city has redefined luxury and that the quality of life it offers remains unmatched. He further noted that Dubai is also safe. "It feels really relaxed, and I feel happy when I come here," Yadav shared with Rizwan Sajan.

He said that he was sold on the fact that there is an entire residential project named after Shah Rukh Khan and was impressed by the interiors, quality of construction, and the longevity and wellness centre on the premises.

Rizwan Sajan shared that this is the first property in Dubai where residents get access to hyperbaric therapy, red-light therapy, cryotherapy, and high-end advanced medical services.

This will be Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty's first home in Dubai.

Gaur Khan Designed Penthouses At Shahrukhz By Danube

A few days ago, Gauri Khan took to Instagram to reveal that she has been designing the penthouses at Shahrukhz by Danube. "We wanted to bring the feeling of living in a mansion into an apartment, without compromising on luxury, comfort, or practicality," she said.

The properties are not only luxurious but also incorporate bespoke Italian-branded furniture. The mesmerising waterfront views and spacious layouts further elevate their luxury appeal.

"From spacious living areas and statement kitchens to beautiful finishes, walk-in wardrobes, and the smallest details, we wanted every corner to feel luxurious but still very much like home. And with endless sea views and a beautiful waterfront setting, it all comes together so wonderfully," read the caption of the video.

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