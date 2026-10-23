At NDTV World Summit, Palestinian Envoy's Amitabh Bachchan Reference For India Visit

The popularity of Indian cinema, particularly superstar Amitabh Bachchan, remains strong in Palestine and Gaza, according to Abdullah M A Abushawesh, Ambassador of the State of Palestine to India.

Speaking at the NDTV World Summit 2026, Mr Abushawesh said the first congratulatory message he received from friends and family in Gaza before travelling to India was linked not to politics or diplomacy, but to one of India's biggest film stars.

"I was born and raised in a refugee camp in Gaza, and my family still lives there," the envoy said. "When I was about to come to India, the very first congratulatory message I received from my friends and family was: 'Congratulations, you are going to the homeland of Amitabh Bachchan'."

The ambassador said Indian films enjoy immense popularity among Palestinians and have helped create a strong cultural connection with India.

"For my country, India means Jawaharlal Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh and Indian Bollywood cinema," he added.

Mr Abushawesh said he does not feel like a foreigner in India and highlighted the long-standing historical ties between the two countries.

"I am not a foreigner in India. We have a relationship with India that is many years old," he said.

The envoy also referred to the Battle of Haifa, fought on September 23, 1918, during World War I, when Indian cavalry units of the British Indian Army helped liberate the strategic port city of Haifa from Ottoman and German control.

Speaking about his experience in India, Mr Abushawesh said he feels safe and at home in the country.

"Every day, I walk on the same road in India for nearly one-and-a-half hours, and I always feel safe. I feel at home in India. India is my second home," he said.