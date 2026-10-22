Donald Trump Says "Much Different Kind" Of India-US Trade Deal Is "Pretty Close"

The trade agreement between India and the United States, which has been under negotiation for more than a year and a half now, is "pretty close" to conclusion, said US President Donald Trump, who indicated the final arrangement between the two nations would differ significantly from any earlier trade agreements signed by Washington.

While speaking to reporters at the Oval Office, Trump was asked whether Washington and New Delhi were approaching an agreement.

What Trump Said

"They want to make a deal. We're going to make a deal. Pretty close, yeah," Trump said.

"It's going to be a much different kind of deal than we've made," he added.

Trump did not elaborate on what would make the proposed agreement different from previous arrangements. He also did not specify a date for concluding negotiations or identify the remaining issues preventing a final agreement.

His comments nevertheless suggested that Washington expected progress in talks that have been closely watched by businesses, exporters and investors in both countries.

Timing Of The Remark

The Republican leader's remarks came as Secretary of State Marco Rubio was visiting India and holding discussions with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on further strengthening bilateral relations, focusing on sectors such as trade, energy, technology, defence and people-to-people ties. The timing places the president's comments against the backdrop of high-level diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

Talking to The Indian Express earlier this week, Rubio assured that the India-US trade deal, which has been under negotiation for more than a year and a half now, was "weeks, not months" away.

Earlier this month, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal met US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in Milwaukee and Washington to discuss the finer aspects of the trade deal.

India-US Trade Deal

India and the United States have been negotiating a bilateral trade arrangement aimed at expanding market access and addressing longstanding differences over tariffs, agricultural products, industrial goods and regulatory barriers.

Trade negotiations have acquired additional significance under Trump's second administration, which has made tariffs and reciprocal market access central elements of American economic policy. The administration has argued that trading partners must offer American businesses greater access to their markets while reducing barriers affecting US exports.

For India, the negotiations carry implications for major export sectors, including pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, textiles, electronics and information technology-related services. American companies have also sought greater opportunities in India's expanding consumer market and manufacturing sectors.