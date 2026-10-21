'I Had A Slip Of Tongue': Ranbir Kapoor Apologises For Dussehra Speech Gaffe At <i>Ramayana</i> Chennai Event

Ranbir Kapoor has apologised for his slip of the tongue during a Dussehra event in West Bengal on October 20. The actor addressed the incident at the grand musical event and full-album launch of his upcoming film Ramayana in Chennai on Wednesday, October 21.

Speaking at the event, Ranbir acknowledged his mistake and clarified what he had intended to say while addressing the gathering in Kolkata.

"I want to apologise about an incident that happened yesterday while I was at a Dussehra event. I had a slip of the tongue. What I was meant to say is 'burai chahe kitni bhi taqatwar kyun naa ho, aakhir mein jeet sacchai aur achchai ki hogi.'"

The actor then recalled his collaboration with music composer AR Rahman on Rockstar and used a line from the film's song to explain how he sometimes struggles to express himself correctly.

"So this reminds me of a collaboration I had with AR Rahman sir in Rockstar. I want to say, 'Jo bhi main kehna chahu, barbaad kare alfaz mere.' So I truly apologise for that."

The incident took place on Tuesday when Ranbir spoke about the message of Dussehra. In a video that went viral on social media, the actor said, "Dussehra hame ek bahut khubsurat baat yaad dilati hai, ki burai chahe kitni bhi taqatwar kyun naa ho, aakhir mein ant sacchai aur achchai ki hi hogi."

His use of the word "ant", meaning end, instead of "jeet", meaning victory, prompted netizens to poke fun at the mistake. Several social media users also referred to his upcoming role as Lord Ram in Ramayana while reacting to the clip.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film's grand musical event and full-album launch are being held at the Chennai Trade Centre in Chennai on October 21.

Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, 2026.

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