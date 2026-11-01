<i>Ramayana</i> Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Earns Over Rs 30 Crore

Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming project Ramayana Part 1 is just a few days away from its grand theatrical release. Ahead of its arrival on November 5, the mythological epic is witnessing a striking trend in its opening-day advance bookings. Overseas markets are leading the charge, while domestic sales are picking up after a delayed rollout.

Premium formats are emerging as a major revenue driver despite their limited availability, with IMAX, 4DX, Dolby Cinema and other specialised formats accounting for approximately 23% of the film's total advance collections.

According to Sacnilk reports, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer earned Rs 22.55 crore in advance bookings in India for its first day. This takes its total advance booking collection in India to Rs 31.86 crore across two show dates, as of 9:00 AM IST. Within this figure, the film earned Rs 25.48 crore without block seats. Around 7.24 lakh tickets have been booked so far across 21,809 shows.

Among the states, Maharashtra is the biggest market for Ramayana on Day 1, with Rs 4.38 crore, accounting for 19% of the gross. This is followed by Karnataka, which recorded Rs 4.18 crore in advance booking sales. Delhi is in the third spot with Rs 3.45 crore.

The Hindi version of the film is leading the charge, with advance booking sales reaching Rs 18.56 crore, which is nearly 82 per cent of Ramayana's Day 1 pre-sales collection. The Kannada version is coming second with Rs 2.72 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 1.10 crore. The Tamil version of the film has collected Rs 18.13 lakh so far.

The overseas advance sales of Ramayana are nearing $3 million (approximately Rs 28.47 crore) for the opening weekend. As per the report, the current sales stand at Rs 27.05 crore, including Rs 20.40 million in North America. Sales in the Middle East, which is one of the biggest markets for Indian films, are yet to open. With four days still left for the release, the movie is heading towards a big start in international markets.

All About Ramayana

Made under the direction of Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is a grand cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. It is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, with music by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

The mythological saga features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash in the villainous role of Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The lineup also includes Rakul Preet Singh in the role of Surpanakha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi and Sheeba Chaddha in pivotal roles.

Reportedly made on a staggering budget of Rs 4,000 crore, the first instalment of the film is slated for a theatrical release on November 5 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The second instalment is expected to arrive in theatres in 2027.

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