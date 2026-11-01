<i>Jailer 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 17: Rajinikanth's Film Sees 70% Jump, Is At Rs 791 Crore

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 continued its strong run at the box office, witnessing a significant jump in collections on Saturday, October 31. The film earned Rs 9.35 crore net in India on Day 17, registering a 70% increase from Friday's collection of Rs 5.50 crore. With this, its total domestic nett collection has reached Rs 444.75 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 520.35 crore.

What's Happening

The film has also maintained its momentum in international markets. It collected Rs 3 crore from overseas territories on Saturday, taking its cumulative overseas gross to Rs 270.50 crore. According to Sacnilk, the film's worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 790.85 crore.

On Day 17, Jailer 2 recorded 8,738 shows across India, with an estimated 6,92,764 tickets sold. The total number of tickets sold during its theatrical run has crossed 3 crore, reaching 3,00,11,397.

The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor to the film's Saturday earnings. It collected Rs 6.70 crore from 4,199 shows. The Hindi version added Rs 1.45 crore through 3,549 screenings, while the Telugu version earned Rs 90 lakh from 801 shows. The Kannada version contributed another Rs 30 lakh across 189 screenings.

The film's overall domestic collections have continued to remain strong despite entering its third week in theatres.

During its first eight days, 'Jailer 2' earned Rs 334.35 crore net and Rs 391.55 crore gross in India. Its second week added Rs 95.55 crore net and Rs 111.50 crore gross, marking a 71.4% decline from the opening period.

In the first two days of its third week, the film collected Rs 14.85 crore net and Rs 17.30 crore gross in India. Its domestic gross collection has now crossed the Rs 500 crore mark.

A comparison with Rajinikanth's previous release, Coolie, highlights the difference in the box office performance of the two films.

At the same stage of its theatrical run, Coolie had collected Rs 276 crore nett and Rs 322.40 crore gross in India. Its worldwide gross stood at Rs 499.40 crore, which included Rs 177 crore from overseas markets.

On Day 17, Coolie earned Rs 2.80 crore net from 3,998 shows across India. The Tamil version contributed Rs 1.95 crore from 1,790 screenings, while the Telugu version collected Rs 45 lakh through 918 shows. The Hindi version added Rs 36 lakh from 1,209 screenings, and the Kannada version earned Rs 4 lakh across 81 shows.

The film's overseas earnings on the day stood at Rs 50 lakh. It recorded an average collection of Rs 7,004 per show. In comparison, 'Jailer 2' has registered considerably higher domestic and worldwide collections at the corresponding point in its theatrical run.

Among the four language versions, the Tamil release recorded the highest overall occupancy on Saturday at 30.37%. Its morning shows registered 17.46% occupancy, followed by 29.92% in the afternoon and 31.54% during evening screenings. The occupancy increased to 42.54% for night shows.

The Hindi version recorded an overall occupancy of 15.28%. Its morning, afternoon, evening and night shows registered 11.42%, 11.33%, 13.92% and 23.08%, respectively. Meanwhile, the Telugu version reported an overall occupancy of 23.28%, with night shows recording 29.90%.

Tamil Nadu Leads State-Wise Box Office Collections

Tamil Nadu continued to be the biggest contributor to Jailer 2's domestic box office earnings on Saturday. The state recorded Rs 5.25 crore in gross collections, accounting for 48.2% of the tracked domestic gross of Rs 10.90 crore.

Karnataka contributed Rs 2 crore, while Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together added Rs 1 crore. Kerala also recorded collections of Rs 1 crore. The remaining domestic markets accounted for Rs 1.65 crore.