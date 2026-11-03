<i>Jailer 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 19: Rajinikanth's Film Crosses Rs 450 Crore Mark In India Ahead Of <i>Ramayana</i> Release

Jailer 2, the sequel to Rajinikanth's 2023 blockbuster of the same name, released in theatres on October 15. Ahead of the release of Ramayana, Jailer 2 has managed to cross Rs 450 crore mark in India. The worldwide gross collection of the film stood at Rs 537.75 crore.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On Day 19, Jailer 2 collected a net of ₹3.40 crore across 7,995 shows as per trade tracker Sacnilk.

This brings total India gross collections to ₹537.75 crore and total India net collections to ₹459.70 crore so far.

The worldwide gross collection stood at ₹812 crore.

On day 19, the biggest contribution came from the Tamil version, minting Rs 2.20 crore.

The Hindi version of the film had already faced a major jolt as the PVR-Inox chain in the northern parts of the country didn't play up the film in theatres over the OTT-window disputes. The Hindi version contributed Rs 60 Lakh on day 19.

Review

Social media and critics largely praised the film for its entertainment value.

In her review for NDTV, Latha Srinivasan wrote, "The sequel to Jailer is a solid commercial entertainer thanks to Superstar Rajinikanth. There's humour, action, music and a star who continues to command the frame, though the writing occasionally loses its way especially in the second half. Ultimately, Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer 2 is a fun, engaging watch and with the promise of Jailer 3, the story of Tiger Muthuvel Pandian is far from over."

About Jailer 2

Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar and backed by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth's 2023 blockbuster. The film features Ramya Krishnan, SJ Suryah, Mohanlal, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Mithun Chakraborty, among others.

The film's music is handled by Anirudh Ravichander; Vijay Kartik Kannan has been part of the cinematography, and editing was handled by R. Nirmal.