Watch: Rajinikanth Waves, Blows Kisses To Fans Outside His Chennai Home On Diwali Amid Rain

Superstar Rajinikanth greeted fans gathered outside his residence in Chennai on the occasion of Diwali.

Despite the rain, a large number of fans waited outside his home, holding his photographs and posters, hoping to catch a glimpse of the actor.

Rajinikanth stepped out to acknowledge them, waving, blowing kisses and greeting them with folded hands. With a bright smile, the actor wished everyone a happy Diwali before heading back inside his residence.

Videos of the heartwarming moment showed fans cheering as he greeted them.

Meanwhile, actor Sivakarthikeyan visited the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai with his wife, Aarthy, on Diwali. The couple offered prayers and sought blessings at the temple on the festive occasion.

Several South Indian celebrities also took to social media to extend their Diwali wishes to fans and followers.

Jr NTR shared a message on X, writing, "Wishing you and your family members a Happy Diwali. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali."

Chiranjeevi also shared his wishes, accompanied by a message about hope and positivity.

He wrote, "The light of the small lamps we light drives away the darkness... No matter how many impossibilities we face, let us move forward by making them possible with our smiles. My heartfelt Diwali wishes to you and your family members!"