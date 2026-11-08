Watch: Rajinikanth Waves, Blows Kisses To Fans Outside His Chennai Home On Diwali Amid Rain

Superstar Rajinikanth greeted fans gathered outside his residence in Chennai on the occasion of Diwali.
Despite the rain, a large number of fans waited outside his home, holding his photographs and posters, hoping to catch a glimpse of the actor.
Rajinikanth stepped out to acknowledge them, waving, blowing kisses and greeting them with folded hands. With a bright smile, the actor wished everyone a happy Diwali before heading back inside his residence.
Videos of the heartwarming moment showed fans cheering as he greeted them.
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Superstar Rajinikanth greets his fans at his residence in Chennai on the occasion of #Diwali 🪔 https://t.co/VeiaoGmewH— ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2026
Meanwhile, actor Sivakarthikeyan visited the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai with his wife, Aarthy, on Diwali. The couple offered prayers and sought blessings at the temple on the festive occasion.
VIDEO | Tamil Nadu: Actor Sivakarthikeyan visits the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai along with his wife Aarthy to offer prayers and seek blessings on Diwali. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/Td6lsdlj1P— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 8, 2026
Several South Indian celebrities also took to social media to extend their Diwali wishes to fans and followers.
Jr NTR shared a message on X, writing, "Wishing you and your family members a Happy Diwali. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali."
మీకు, మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు దీపావళి శుభాకాంక్షలు. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali.— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) November 8, 2026
Chiranjeevi also shared his wishes, accompanied by a message about hope and positivity.
మనం వెలిగించే చిరు దీపాల కాంతి చీకట్లను దూరం చేసినట్టే... ఎన్ని అసాధ్యాలు ఎదురైనా, మన చిరునవ్వులతో వాటిని సుసాధ్యం చేసుకుంటూ ముందుకు సాగుదాం. మీకు, మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు నా హృదయపూర్వక దీపావళి శుభాకాంక్షలు! 🪔 Happy Diwali to you and your loved ones! ✨ #HappyDiwali https://t.co/DgLlAOVD11— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) November 8, 2026
He wrote, "The light of the small lamps we light drives away the darkness... No matter how many impossibilities we face, let us move forward by making them possible with our smiles. My heartfelt Diwali wishes to you and your family members!"