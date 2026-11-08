Hrithik Roshan Greets Los Angeles With A <i>Namaste</i> As He Joins Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner At 2026 LACMA Art + Film Gala

Actor Hrithik Roshan made a stunning and stylish appearance at the 2026 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on November 7.

Hrithik joined several prominent international personalities from Hollywood, music and fashion at the gala. Among the celebrities in attendance were Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Nicole Kidman, BLACKPINK's Rose, Anya Taylor-Joy, Andrew Garfield, Michelle Yeoh, and aespa member Ningning.

The 2026 LACMA Art + Film Gala was co-chaired by Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow. The annual event celebrates the relationship between art and cinema while bringing prominent influential figures from different creative fields.

In a video shared by the official handle of LACMA (Los Angeles County Museum of Art), Hrithik Roshan is seen greeting the shutterbugs with a namaste. Dressed in a custom-tailored all-black suit, Hrithik Roshan looks sharp, suave and sophisticated.

The presence of Hrithik Roshan at LACMA Gala will surely add to the growing visibility of Indian celebrities on the international podium.

Earlier this month, Hrithik Roshan shared a beautiful message on girlfriend Saba Azad's birthday.

"Someone asked me about you. I said I don't wanna talk about you cause it's too precious. She insisted and I said this," he wrote.

Sharing what he would choose if he were travelling with Saba, the actor wrote, "Well, how about this? Say if there were 2 options for flights from Mumbai to a far-off destination, one was a direct flight. Efficient and easy! And another one that went via 8 random cities with hours of transit time each stop with possibilities of missing connecting flights."

He continued, "If it was with her... I said, I'd pick the 2nd option... deliberately... every single time."

Hrithik said that even the most ordinary moments become special when he is with Saba.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was recently seen in a surprise cameo in Nelson Dilipkumar's blockbuster sequel Jailer 2, which hit theatres on October 15, 2026.