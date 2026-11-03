'I Love That Arijit Is Singing On It Too': Ed Sheeran Reveals How Shah Rukh Khan Led Him To <i>King's Tu Mil Jaaye</i>

'King' Shah Rukh Khan surprised his fans on his 61st birthday on November 2 as he dropped the first song from his upcoming film, Siddharth Anand's King. Tu Mil Jaye, composed by Sachin-Jigar, has been sung by Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi. The song also features Ed Sheeran, courtesy of Interscope Records and Gingerbread Man Records.

Ed Sheeran took to Instagram earlier today to share a little story about the first time he met Shah Rukh Khan and how the superstar asked him to make a song for his film, which would also become Sheeran's Bollywood musical debut.

He shared a video of himself recording the song. The Hindi verses, in particular, are truly impressive as Ed Sheeran sings along. He combined the video with snippets from the recently released track.

The caption read, "When I first met Shah Rukh, he said I must make a song to be in his next movie and also be my first Bollywood song. We've got to know each other over the years and I love him. Last time I was in India, I went to his house to get him to shoot a cameo in the Sapphire music video for me and @arijitsingh."

He added, "He introduced me to @sachinjigar that day and I wrote and recorded my verse for *Tu Mil Jaaye* for his movie *King* that night. I love that Arijit is singing on it with me too, all my favourite people on one project. *King* is out on December 24 and *Tu Mil Jaaye* is out everywhere now."

About The Song

Picturised on the lead couple, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, the song Tu Mil Jaye celebrates love, charisma and, of course, the Deepika-SRK chemistry. With pungent tones of bloodshed, violence and stylised action, the song also features the secret 'King'ly mission that drives the main plot of the film.

Foreign locales, hook dance steps and Shah Rukh-Deepika's camaraderie also remind the audience of their previous associations in Pathaan and Jawan, which had songs in a similar background.

Before the lead pair light up your screen, Shah Rukh introduces himself with these words: "Main katil nahi, aashiq hoon, nishana meri masooqa, aur woh aashiqui kya jo dil cheer na de (I am not a murderer, but a lover. My beloved is my aim. And what's love if it doesn't break the heart)."

About King

King marks the reunion of Shah Rukh Khan and Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. The film also brings together SRK and Deepika after Jawan.

The star-studded ensemble includes Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi and Abhay Verma.

Kareena Kapoor has also joined the film for a special dance number.

King is set to arrive in theatres on December 24.

ALSO READ | King Song Tu Mil Jaye: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone Celebrate Love In Arijit Singh-Ed Sheeran's Romantic Track