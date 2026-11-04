<i>Ramayana</i> Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi's Big-Ticket Film Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore

The excitement for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is getting stronger as the film gets closer to its release, and ticket sales are already giving a big hint about audience interest. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Ravie Dubey and Sai Pallavi, the advance bookings across India have remained strong, as viewers are showing interest in watching the mythological story on the big screen.

The Hindi-speaking markets are leading the ticket sales, followed by Telugu and Kannada versions. What makes the early response more interesting is that the film is now inches away from crossing the Rs 100 Crore mark through advance bookings alone.

According to Sacnilk, Ramayana has earned Rs 96.64 Crore through advance ticket sales. So far, around 25.68 Lakh tickets have been booked across 83,087 shows in 898 cities.

The Hindi version has brought in the highest amount, with tickets worth Rs 78.93 Crore sold. The Telugu version has collected Rs 8.09 Crore, followed by the Kannada version with Rs 7.27 Crore. The Tamil version has earned Rs 1.86 Crore, while the Malayalam version has collected Rs 49.23 Lakh.

With sales worth Rs 13.33 Crore, the National Capital Region (NCR) is leading the advance bookings for the Ranbir Kapoor starrer. Mumbai is close with Rs 11.90 Crore, while Bengaluru has collected Rs 9.97 Crore. Hyderabad has also shown a good response, as it is bringing in Rs 5.83 Crore, and Pune has done business of Rs 4.06 Crore in advance sales.

Reportedly, North America is leading the overseas advance bookings for Ramayana. Paid previews have already earned more than $1.20 million. The film's total advance ticket sales in the US for the weekend are also close to $3 million. Apart from North America, countries such as Australia and the United Kingdom are also showing great interest.

Everyone is now waiting to see if the film can cross the Rs 100 Crore mark before its first show on November 5 begins.

Other than Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Ravie Dubey and Sai Pallavi, Ramayana also stars Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan and Lara Dutta.

Also Read: Ramayana: Decoding The VFX Behind Nitesh Tiwari's Global Mythological Spectacle