Amid Dia Mirza Row, Soni Razdan Says Bursting Cracker On Diwali Is 'Anti-National', Disables Instagram Comments

A day after the Bombay High Court ordered the Mumbai civic body to re-upload the deleted video of Dia Mirza, appealing for a firecracker-free Diwali, senior actor Soni Razdan said in an Instagram post that bursting even one cracker on Diwali is 'anti-national' for her.

Soni Razdan's post underscores the health hazards that young children are subjected to due to bursting crackers on Diwali.

"Any parent of a young child will tell you how much their children are suffering because of air pollution. How many school days they miss because of illness. So if you tell me that, in such circumstances, it is perfectly alright to burst even one cracker this Diwali, I can only say that it seems to me to be anti-life, anti-health and yes... anti-national," Soni Razdan wrote.

"Health is a choice we make for ourselves and our children. Let us make the right one," the Shaque actor added.

Soni Razdan, who had shared the post late Tuesday night, has disabled the comments section of the post.

Soni Razdan's message comes days after Dia Mirza's awareness video was taken down by Mumbai civic body. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) deleted the pollution-free Diwali video featuring her following an objection from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

After the move, Dia Mirza shared her reaction in a statement, emphasizing the need for a safer environment.

"Diwali celebrates the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and hope over despair. The video was recorded in the interest of public awareness, with the intention of encouraging a healthier and more mindful celebration. Air pollution is a matter of public health, and every effort towards reducing it is a step towards a better environment for all," Dia Mirza said.

Apart from Dia Mirza, the video featured several well-known personalities, including Madhuri Dixit and cricketer Ajinkya Rahane. While the other celebrities' messages were retained, Dia Mirza's one was removed.

Emphasising the secular nature of the country, the Bombay High Court reprimanded the Mumbai Civic Body and said, "We have not seen any politician or any person who made remarks yesterday put up videos spreading awareness. We are a secular country. We are really hurt by this. The issue pertains to the environment and every person, irrespective of their religion and caste, is breathing the same air."

The court further said the civic body commissioner was absolutely correct in the selection of celebrities to spread awareness and it was unfortunate that other unnecessary issues were taken up.

"There has to be a secular spirit, and the Constitution expects citizens to foster the same. If the clip was taken off, then it would be ideal that the same should be re-uploaded," the court added.

Also Read | 'It's A Secular Country': Court Slams Mumbai Civic Body Over Dia Mirza Row