'It's A Secular Country': Court Slams Mumbai Civic Body Over Dia Mirza Row

Underscoring that India is a secular country, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday expressed strong displeasure over the rhetoric used by politicians against actor Dia Mirza and ordered the Mumbai civic body to re-upload the deleted video where the actor appeals for an eco-friendly and firecracker-free Diwali.

In an awareness video for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the 44-year-old actor had appealed to the public, citing a High Court order, not to burst firecrackers on public roads.

While Mirza's video was pulled down hours after the Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam objected to it, several other videos by celebrities like Madhuri Dixit and cricketer Ajinkya continue to be on the social media handles of the civic body.

READ | Dia Mirza's Anti-Crackers Video Deleted By Mumbai Civic Body BMC After BJP Objects

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde claimed the actor has "always taken an anti-Hindu and anti-government stand", citing it as the reason to oppose her.

READ | 'Took Anti-Government Stand': Mumbai Mayor On Dia Mirza Video Row

Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane said it was wrong for the civic body to promote people like Mirza. "Dia Mirza has tweeted about Diwali, but she never tweets or offers such advice during Eid, Muharram or Bakri Eid. They only talk about an environment-friendly Holi or Diwali. They should also speak about an environment-friendly Ramzan and Bakri Eid. People like her are against the Sanatan Hindu religion. I will discuss this issue with the Chief Minister that such things are prevented in the future," he said.

A bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale said it was anguished by the "petty mindset" of certain persons, especially those who are representatives of the common man. It was "most unfortunate" that such a colour was given to a video made to spread awareness about the environment and air and noise pollution, the High Court said.

"We have not seen any politician or any person who made remarks yesterday put up videos spreading awareness. We are a secular country. We are really hurt by this. The issue pertains to the environment and every person, irrespective of their religion and caste, is breathing the same air," the High Court said.

The court further said the civic body commissioner was absolutely correct in the selection of celebrities to spread awareness and it was unfortunate that other unnecessary issues were taken up.

It sounded a note of caution to those who raised the objections and said there has to be respect for every person in the community irrespective of their religion, caste and creed.

"There has to be a secular spirit, and the Constitution expects citizens to foster the same. If the clip was taken off, then it would be ideal that the same should be re-uploaded," the court said.

A city like Mumbai survives on togetherness and a strong feeling of belonging to society, and this ought not be disturbed by any "loose comments", it said.

This is not expected from people holding public posts, the court said, adding that the civic body too ought not to have deleted the clip of Mirza after the controversy and asked the civic body to re-upload the actor's video.