Dia Mirza's Anti-Crackers Video Deleted By Mumbai Civic Body BMC After BJP Objects

Facing backlash over an anti-firecrackers video featuring actor Dia Mirza, the Mumbai civic body has taken down her video from its social media accounts. However, similar messages by other celebrities, including actor Madhuri Dixit, cricketer Ajinkya Rahane and Marathi actor Nishigandha Wad, continue to remain online.

The takedown came after BJP Mumbai president Ameet Satam objected to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) posting a video featuring Dia Mirza.

In the video, Mirza appealed to citizens not to burst firecrackers and avoid contributing to noise pollution.

"We don't need lessons on how to celebrate #Diwali from @deespeak. Our traditions are deeply rooted in our culture," Satam wrote in a post tagging the BMC.

The video was subsequently removed from the civic body's social media accounts, without any official explanation.

The BMC had roped in several celebrities for a campaign against firecrackers after the Bombay High Court pulled up the civic body over rising air pollution and its failure to regulate the bursting of crackers during festivals.

The court has imposed a complete ban on bursting firecrackers on public roads, in parks and in common areas. It had also suggested that celebrities be roped in for public awareness campaigns against pollution and that they should not charge any fees for participating in them.

Following the court's observations, the BMC engaged several celebrities to record video messages urging citizens to comply with the court's directions on firecrackers.

This is the first time the civic body has sought to enlist celebrities for a public awareness campaign amid concerns over deteriorating air quality.

Mirza's video was also part of this campaign. However, it was taken down following objections from the BJP leader and criticism from some right-wing social media handles.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Shaina NC said: "Diwali is clearly the festival of lights. And Dia Mirza, whose name has a 'Diya' in it, should understand that there is a certain kind of cultural identity associated with Diwali. Nobody is propagating pollution or bursting crackers, but we need to introspect ourselves. We don't need a lesson from others on what we should be doing as Mumbaikars."

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale also objected to the message by Dia Mirza. "Dia Mirza is a film actress and belongs to the Muslim community, but this is not a matter of any particular community. The Constitution grants every religion the right to celebrate its festivals. Just as Hindus respect and participate in Eid, Hindu community celebrates Diwali. If firecrackers are not burst, Diwali may lose some of its significance, though we must also be concerned about excessive pollution.

Dia Mirza was born to a Christian father, a Bengali Hindu mother. She was raised in a Muslim home of her stepfather whom her mother married after separating from her biological father. She took Mirza surname from her stepfather.