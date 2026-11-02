"Income-Tax Payers Should Give Up Free Electricity": Bihar Chief Minister

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Sunday appealed to people who are financially well-off and paying income tax to voluntarily give up the benefit of 125 units of free electricity and contribute towards the state's development.

Addressing the two-day 'Pataliputra National Youth Parliament-2.0' here, he said the state government was spending around Rs 23,000 crore annually on electricity subsidies, with an expenditure of Rs 8,000-10,000 per household.

The government was providing 125 units of free electricity to consumers across economic categories, Choudhary said, urging "financially well-off and income-tax-paying people to voluntarily give up the free electricity benefit and contribute towards Bihar's development".

The chief minister also stressed the role of the youth in strengthening democracy and building a developed India.

Bihar's historical association with democratic values made it imperative for the youth to take the lead in preserving and strengthening them.

"Youths have a crucial role to play in strengthening democracy, preserving the country's civilisation and cultural heritage, and building a developed India," the chief minister said.

Choudhary said India had achieved Independence in 1947 through the sacrifices and struggles of freedom fighters. As the country approaches the completion of 80 years of Independence, there is a need to reaffirm the commitment to strengthening democratic values.

He asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working towards the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047, while former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar had made significant contributions to the state's development.

Recalling the 1974 movement, he said young people had played a significant role in it. The present generation, comprising Gen Z and Gen Alpha, must also contribute towards strengthening the democratic system.

He said quality education and acquisition of knowledge were the real foundations of success and prosperity, while calling for the annual organisation of the youth parliament to connect young people with democratic processes, constitutional values and nation-building.

The event was attended by Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari, MP Shambhavi Choudhary and youth parliament founder Sayan Kunal, among others.

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