Mumbai Civic Body Event Dia Mirza Attended In June Under Mayor's Scanner

Actor Dia Mirza, whose video against bursting firecrackers on Diwali was taken down by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation at the insistence of BJP leaders, had attended a BMC event on June 5. And Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, who has opened a front of sorts against the actor, has taken issue with her participation.

Mumbai's civic body had roped in several celebrities for a campaign against firecrackers to stem air pollution, which has become a common occurrence in many parts of the country this time of the year. Mirza was one of the celebrities who recorded a video against the use of firecrackers. Her video was taken down from social media by the BMC after objections were raised by several BJP leaders; those sent by other celebrities were left untouched.

However, this was not Mirza's first engagement with the BMC, which is controlled by the BJP.

READ | 'Took Anti-Government Stand': Mumbai Civic Body Mayor On Dia Mirza Video Row

She participated in the BMC event on Environment Day on June 5. BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide and several BJP officials were also present at the event, which was held at the civic body's headquarters in Mumbai.

Upset with Mirza's participation, Tawde has vowed she will seek an explanation from the BMC commissioner regarding the invitation to the actor.

The Mumbai mayor also explained her video wasn't taken down because of her religion.

"It is not to do with any religion. She has always taken an anti-Hindu and anti-government stand. That is why we oppose her, not her religion. We believe in secularism," Tawde said.

No official reason was given for removing Mirza's video.

The mayor, however, indicated that the action could be linked to Mirza allegedly pandering to selective propaganda.

"Dia Mirza does selective propaganda, and we have seen this in the past. She can post whatever she wants on her personal handle, but she will not be allowed to do so on the BMC handle. We will make sure she is blacklisted in our Mahayuti government," Tawde added.

READ | Dia Mirza's Anti-Crackers Video Deleted By Mumbai Civic Body BMC After BJP Objects

She said that it was for the BMC to explain why her video was posted and later taken down.

"I will make sure and discuss it with the BMC Commissioner that this does not happen again; also, henceforth the public relations department should put these proposals with us too," she said.

Mirza reacted to the controversy, saying that the video was recorded for public awareness regarding "mindful celebration".

"Diwali celebrates the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and hope over despair. The video was recorded in the interest of public awareness, with the intention of encouraging a healthier and more mindful celebration. Air pollution is a matter of public health, and every effort towards reducing it is a step towards a better environment for all," she said in a statement.