'Can't Be Spilling Out In Public': Nirmala Sitharaman On Tata Boardroom Battle

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has urged the leadership of the Tata Group to resolve its differences behind closed doors, saying the dispute between Tata Sons and its largest shareholder, Tata Trusts, is a sensitive matter with significant implications for the Indian economy and should not be allowed to play out in public.

Speaking in Mumbai on Monday, Sitharaman stopped short of indicating whether the government would intervene or attempt to bring the two sides to the negotiating table. She said the differences required business acumen and cordiality among those involved.

"I think these are very delicate matters, and matters where a lot of commercial and business acumen will have to work. Business cordiality will have to work. So I wouldn't readily say, however serious the issue may be. I know the brand value of Tata, the contribution that the Parsi community has made to make Tata a huge global brand," the Finance Minister Said.

She urged the two sides to engage with each other rather than allow their disagreements to become a matter of public confrontation.

"I also know the expanse of activity in which Tatas are invested in. So this is a very critical component to the Indian economy, and therefore it has to be amicably settled among themselves. So they talk it out to make sure that it comes back quickly to some normalcy. It cannot be spilling out like this in public. And for the maturity of that leadership, we would like to have this scene settled sooner. That's the view," Sitharaman said.

Her remarks come at a time of differences within the 158-year-old conglomerate. The disagreements between Tata Sons, led by chairman N Chandrasekaran, and Tata Trusts, chaired by Noel Tata, had been developing for several months before becoming public at a board meeting on September 17.

The two key issues are the proposed listing of Tata Sons and the continuation of Chandrasekaran as chairman.

The developments followed a communication from the Reserve Bank of India rejecting Tata Sons' request to deregister as a core investment company. Within a week of receiving the RBI's communication, the Tata Sons board decided to proceed with a listing in accordance with the central bank's mandate. The board also approved the reappointment of Chandrasekaran as chairman.

Noel Tata was the only director to vote against the decisions. Venu Srinivasan, the second nominee director representing Tata Trusts, broke ranks and supported the majority.

Tata Trusts owns approximately 66 per cent of Tata Sons, giving it a substantial influence over the holding company. The Shapoorji Pallonji Group, meanwhile, holds around 18.4 per cent.