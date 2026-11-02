'Took Anti-Government Stand': Mumbai Civic Body Mayor On Dia Mirza Video Row

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Monday went after actor Dia Mirza like a heat-seeking missile, calling the actor, among other things, "anti-Hindutva" hours after the city civic body dropped the anti-firecrackers video featuring her.

The irony is that the video was commissioned by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, or BMC.

The do-not-burst crackers appeal video by the 44-year-old actor was taken down from the civic body's social media accounts after BJP Mumbai chief Ameet Satam objected to her video, saying "don't need lessons on how to celebrate Diwali from her".

However, similar messages by other celebrities, including actor Madhuri Dixit, cricketer Ajinkya Rahane and Marathi actor Nishigandha Wad, continue to remain online.

Mayor Ritu Tawde maintained the move to pull down the appeal video was not linked to the actor's religion.

"It is not to do with any religion. She has always taken an anti-Hindu and anti-government stand. That is the reason for opposing her, not her religion. We believe in secularism," Tawde said.

The video was dropped by the civic body without any official explanation.

"Dia Mirza does selective propaganda, we have seen in the past. She can post whatever she wants on her personal handle but will not be allowed to do so on BMC handle. We will make sure she is blacklisted in our Mahayuti government," Tawde said.

The Mayor said the situation was a result of a "miscommunication from the administration".

When asked why the video was taken down, Tawde pointed to the civic body for answers.

"Why it was posted and later removed all these answers you will get from BMC administration. The BMC administration had not consulted us," Tawde said.

"I will make sure and discuss it with BMC Commissioner that this doesn't happen again, also henceforth the public relation department should put these proposal with us too," she said.

The BMC had roped in several celebrities for a campaign against firecrackers after the Bombay High Court pulled up the civic body over rising air pollution and its failure to regulate the bursting of crackers during festivals.

"I know this was done as per the High Court's instructions and also as a woman I have always supported women, I am here to serve Mumbai but one should understand that I stand against those who opposed Hindutva," Tawde said.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said that while Dia Mirza belongs to the Muslim community, the issue was not related to any particular religion.

"I think Dia Mirza is a film actress and belongs to the Muslim community, but this is not a matter concerning any particular community. India is a country where the Constitution given by Dr BR Ambedkar grants every religion the right to celebrate its festivals," Athawale said.