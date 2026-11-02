Mumbai Man Stabs Wife, Mother-In-Law. They Refused Him Money For Drugs

A man was arrested in Mumbai's Powai after he stabbed his wife and mother-in-law. Their fault? They refused to give money to him.

The incident was reported from the Filter Pada area of Powai.

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It started when the 31-year-old man first approached his mother-in-law and asked her to give him money to buy drugs.

After the initial refusal, he went to his wife and demanded the same.

This time, too, he was turned down.

Faced with back-to-back refusals and angry about not being able to consume drugs, the man lost his temper and attacked both women with a knife.

The accused's wife and mother-in-law were injured in the knife attack.

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Police have arrested the man. His identity has not been disclosed yet.

The incident comes days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized incriminating material and digital devices during searches across 11 premises in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) as well as Surat and Bhavnagar (Gujarat) linked to tracing an international drug trafficking network.