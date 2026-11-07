Mumbai Civic Body's Top Law Officer Sent On Leave After Supreme Court Rap Over Encroachment

Mumbai's civic administration has initiated action against two officials after the Supreme Court strongly criticised the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over its handling of an encroachment-related case.

As part of the accountability process, the BMC has issued show-cause notices to two key officials: Chief Law Officer Komal Punjabi and Prafull Tambe, an officer of the R-South ward.

BMC Chief Law Officer Komal Punjabi has also been sent on forced leave following the Supreme Court's reprimand of the civic body over its handling of encroachments.

The move comes after questions were raised about the civic body's role and functioning during a hearing in the Supreme Court. The officials have been asked to explain their role in the matter, and further action will be decided based on their responses.

Earlier on Tuesday, a bench of the Supreme Court had issued a contempt notice to Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide for failing to remove encroachments from the land. The court also ordered a freeze on her November salary as well as the salaries of other concerned civic officials.

The three-judge bench, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, rejected the civic body's request for an additional 30 days to comply with its earlier directions. The court also had imposed a cost of Rs 5 lakh on the BMC.

Following the court's observations and directions, the civic administration has now begun internal action and sought explanations from the two officials.

(With inputs from Devendra Kolhatkar)



