'Hospital In The Wrong Place': Kunal Kohli Shares Resident's Reply After Requesting Not To Burst Bombs

Diwali is usually a time for family gatherings, bright lights and celebrations, but the festival night became stressful for filmmaker Kunal Kohli. The director revealed that he had to rush his mother to a hospital in Mumbai because of a medical emergency on Diwali night. While he did not share details about her health, he was angry witnessing locals bursting loud firecrackers right outside the hospital gate.

Kohli said he politely asked them to avoid such loud bombs and enjoy other kind of crackers. His request was ignored and one individual told him that the hospital was built in the wrong place. Upset by the incident, Kohli also tagged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to take action against such behaviour and protect patients from noise during their treatment.

On X, Kunal Kohli wrote, “Took my mom for an Emergency to Khar Hinduja Hospital tonight, Diwali night. Sadly, some residents were burning loud bombs just outside the hospital gate. I politely requested them to burn all crackers except loud bombs outside the hospital gates. A man told me, ‘hospital galat jagah pe hai hum yahan 40 saal se hain,' and he continued to burst loud bombs.”

Kunal Kohli's complaint also comes at a time when the Bombay High Court has already issued clear rules against bursting firecrackers on public roads and streets. According to Live Law, the court had ordered that this ban must be followed throughout the year, not just during Diwali or other festivals.

The order was passed by Justices Girish S Kulkarni and Neela K Gokhale while hearing a case related to noise pollution and the use of firecrackers in public places. The judges also raised concerns about the harmful smoke and loud sounds that can affect children, senior citizens and other people.

They pointed out that the situation becomes very difficult after Diwali because of rising pollution. The court also questioned why government departments and local authorities are unable to stop people from breaking these rules.

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