Kunal Kohli Reacts To Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Two-Decade-Old 'Most Overrated Director' Bullet: 'My Wife Felt Bad, I Didn't'

Kunal Kohli was once called one of Bollywood's most "overrated" directors on Koffee With Karan (2007) by Padmaavat director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Ironically, Kunal's wife, Raveena Kohli, was one of the creative forces behind Karan Johar's talk show when it aired on Star World in the early 2000s. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's comment didn't irk the director back then. In a recent chat, he reacted once more to the two-decade-old remark, saying he felt "honestly flattered." However, Kunal's wife was upset about it.

What Kunal Kohli Said Recently About the Old Comment

During a recent edition of the Screen Podcast, Kunal Kohli reacted to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's comment and said: "That was the only time she felt bad. She came back and told me. And I laughed. She asked, 'He's Sanjay Leela Bhansali! And he took your name thrice! Why are you laughing?' I said, 'Maybe that's how much I'm impacting him.'"

Kunal Kohli took the comment in stride the way Bhansali hoped he would. Bhansali later claimed that he assumed Kunal would take it sportingly, which is why he named him on the show.

"Sanjay and I meet at parties or events, and we're very cordial. We laughed about it once. I told him, 'You called me the most overrated director.' He said, 'You know how the format of the show is. I thought you'd take it the best.' I said, 'Yeah, now I don't know whether you meant it or not, but I've taken it the best,'" Kunal told Screen.

Asked if a quick clarification after the show would have mended his wife's hurt feelings, the Hum Tum director said: "But even if he didn't clarify, if such a big director is following my work and getting so affected, it really didn't bother me. Whatever it is, maybe he said it in jest or took a safer name. I was honestly flattered. Such a big director remembers my name."

What Happened On Karan's Show Doesn't Stay On His Show

In 2007, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actor Mallika Sherawat appeared as guests on Karan Johar's show.

When Karan asked Sanjay Leela Bhansali, "Who are the three most overrated directors in Bollywood?" he named Kunal not once, but thrice.

Kunal Kohli is known for directing films like Hum Tum (2004), starring Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, and Fanaa (2006), starring Aamir Khan and Kajol. Raveena Raj Kohli, former President of STAR News and CEO of Channel Nine, is a force behind shows like Atul Sabharwal's 2010 crime drama Powder and the musical sitcom Dhoom Machaao Dhoom (2007–08).