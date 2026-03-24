Kunal Kohli Praises <i>Dhurandhar 2's</i> 'Genuine' Rs 830 Crore Collection

Many celebrities from the film fraternity have showered praise on Aaditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and Ranveer Singh's stellar performance in it. The latest is filmmaker Kunal Kohli, who spoke highly of the terrific box office success of the film and what it means.

What's Happening

Kunal Kohli shared a clip on Instagram and said, "Congratulations Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh, and Jio Studios. You all have earned 100 crores+ a day, twice. Dhurandhar has of course become the biggest hit of Indian cinema, which is wonderful."

He continued, "The important parts of the film that I would like to highlight about this film and what it has done: it has shown us the true potential of the Indian box office. Phenomenal. It has shown us that desi subjects and stories work like nothing else. Let's not be influenced by western subjects and ideas; let's make desi films."

"Heroes ko mard hona chahiye. Hindi films ke heroes ko mard hona chahiye. Not some lost, confused boy. That's what Saiyaara was. That's what Dhurandhar is. Look at the numbers. Genuine collection," said Kunal Kohli.

Furthermore, Kunal Kohli elaborated, "Fake collections kar ke bhi you are not doing 100 crores for the entire lifetime collection of your film. This is doing 100 crores a day with genuine collections. Thank you Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh, Jio Studios for showing us the way and the potential of our cinema," concluded the filmmaker.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Mania

On its first Monday, the film collected Rs 65 crore from 20,382 shows, comfortably crossing the Rs 500 crore mark in India. After five days, the domestic collection stands at Rs 519.12 crore (net), while the worldwide gross has risen to Rs 829.76 crore, according to Sacnilk.

After delivering back-to-back centuries over the weekend, Dhurandhar: The Revenge earned Rs 60 crore in Hindi on its first Monday. The Telugu version contributed Rs 3.50 crore, while the Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil versions added Rs 0.15 crore, Rs 0.15 crore and Rs 1.20 crore respectively.

Making the most of the extended weekend, the film began its box office run with Rs 102.55 crore on March 19. This was followed by collections of Rs 80.72 crore on March 20 and Rs 113 crore on March 21. On March 19, Dhurandhar: The Revenge was allotted 21,633 shows across India and earned Rs 114.85 crore domestically.

NDTV wrote in its review of the film, "Dhurandhar: The Revenge must be watched for all the answers you are seeking from the first film and for Ranveer Singh."

About Dhurandhar 2

The sequel to Dhurandhar follows the rise of Ranveer Singh's Hamza Ali Mazari as Sher-e-Baloch and the undisputed king of Lyari. It also traces his journey from becoming Jaskirat Singh Rangi to Hamza, the man who intrudes into Pakistan as a spy to avenge the terrorist attacks in the nation.

The spy-action thriller also brings back the talented supporting cast, including Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, and Sara Arjun.

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