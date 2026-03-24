<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranveer Singh Film Passes Crucial Monday Test, Roars Past Rs 500 Crore Mark In India

After the extended festive weekend, Dhurandhar: The Revenge retained its hold at the box office.

On its first Monday, the film minted Rs 65 crore from 20,382 shows, comfortably crossing the Rs 500 crore mark in India. After five days, the domestic collection stands at Rs 519.12 crore (net), while the worldwide gross has risen to Rs 829.76 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Breaking Down the Numbers

After back-to-back centuries over the weekend, Dhurandhar: The Revenge made Rs 60 crore in Hindi on its first Monday.

The Telugu version contributed Rs 3.50 crore, while the Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil versions contributed Rs 0.15 crore, Rs 0.15 crore, and Rs 1.20 crore respectively.

Making the most of the extended weekend, Dhurandhar: The Revenge started its box office journey with Rs 102.55 crore on March 19.

The numbers were consolidated by Rs 80.72 crore on March 20 and Rs 113 crore on March 21.

On March 19, the film was allotted 21,633 shows in India and made Rs 114.85 crore in India.

Overseas Collection

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a detailed break-up of the overseas collection. Despite a ban in Gulf countries, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been making waves at the box office overseas.

It has been allotted 3,000 screens abroad, one of the highest counts for a Hindi film overseas.

#Xclusiv... BOXOFFICE TSUNAMI – 'DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE' SMASHES RECORDS *OVERSEAS*...#DhurandharTheRevenge | #Dhurandhar2 | #Overseas

Note: *Day-wise* data from Wed previews till Sun.



⭐️ Wed previews + Thu: $ 5.5 million

⭐️ Fri: $ 4.9 million

⭐️ Sat: $ 6.2 million

⭐️ Sun: $ 6… pic.twitter.com/FEEIfRZUxk — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 23, 2026

Paid Preview Collection

On 18 December, Dhurandhar 2 had paid previews across cities in India. As per Sacnilk, the film minted Rs 43 crore from 12,735 shows that day despite cancellations.

Issuing an apology for the inconvenience, director Aditya Dhar wrote: "To our dear Dhurandhar family, Dhurandhar is not just a film for us-it is something we have lived with, nurtured, and dreamed of sharing with each and every one of you, together, at the same moment, in every language."

"Most of our Hindi shows across India are running as scheduled from 5 pm onwards. All of our Tamil and Telugu shows will commence from 9 pm onwards. However, due to unforeseen technical difficulties, our Malayalam and Kannada shows will begin from tomorrow morning."

About Dhurandhar 2

NDTV wrote in its review of the film: "Dhurandhar 2 must be watched for all the answers you are seeking from the first film and for Ranveer Singh."

Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, emerged as the year's highest-grossing film and the top earner in a single language.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in this instalment.