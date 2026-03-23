Rajinikanth Calls Aditya Dhar "Box Office Ka Baap" After Watching <i>Dhurandhar 2</i>

Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to win hearts, with Rajinikanth now joining the list of celebrities applauding the film's success and impact.

He took to his X handle to share his thoughts after watching the film.

He wrote, "What a film... #Dhurandhar2!!! Aditya Dhar box office ka baap!!! Many congratulations to Ranveer Singh and the entire cast and crew. A must-watch film for every Indian. Jai Hind."

What a film … #Dhurandhar2‌ !!! Aditya Dhar 🫡 box office -ka baap !!! Many congratulations to Ranveer and the entire cast and crew. A must watch film for every indian. Jai hind 🇮🇳 @AdityaDharFilms @RanveerOfficial — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) March 23, 2026

Not just him, several actors from the South Indian film industry have praised Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2. Among those who lauded the film are Nagarjuna, Kajal Aggarwal, Venkatesh Daggubati, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, and SS Rajamouli, among others.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 is on a record-breaking spree. On its first Sunday, the movie minted Rs 114.85 crore, taking the total to Rs 411.12 crore in India. Globally, the film has crossed the Rs 691.32 crore mark, as per Sacnilk.

On March 18, Dhurandhar 2 had paid previews across cities in India. As per Sacnilk, the film minted Rs 43 crore from 12,735 shows that day despite cancellations.

What Lies Ahead

Given its current pace, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to climb rapidly in the global rankings. The film is now eyeing the prestigious Rs 2000 crore club, a benchmark achieved only by Dangal so far.

About The Film

Released on March 19, the Ranveer Singh-starrer is the sequel to last year's Dhurandhar, which emerged as the highest-grossing film of 2025. The film also features R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt in prominent roles.

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